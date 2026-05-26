Knicks sweep Cavaliers to earn Eastern Conference crown and a spot in the NBA Finals

New York completed a 130‑93 sweep of Cleveland, clinching the Eastern Conference title and advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years after a dominant postseason run.

The New York Knicks completed an emphatic sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, clinching the Eastern Conference championship with a 130 to 93 victory.

The win marked the fourth consecutive knockout of the Cavaliers and secured the Knicks a place in the NBA Finals for the first time since the 1998‑99 season. Karl Anthony Towns contributed a double‑double with nineteen points and fourteen rebounds, while OG Anunoby added seventeen points and Landry Shamet supplied sixteen off the bench. Both Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson reached the fifteen point mark, helping New York maintain a dominant offensive rhythm throughout the game.

The Knicks' performance was highlighted by an overwhelming advantage in second‑chance points, outscoring Cleveland thirty‑two to five, and a staggering thirty‑three to nine lead in fast‑break opportunities. Their relentless pressure forced the Cavaliers into a series of missed shots, including a zero for nine shooting night from the field and a failure to connect on any three‑point attempts.

The Knicks' average margin of victory this postseason now stands at twenty‑three point seven, a statistic that places them among the most dominant playoff runs in recent memory. The last team to achieve a similar level of dominance was the Golden State Warriors during their fifteen‑game winning streak en route to a title in 2017.

The atmosphere in Cleveland was a mix of disappointment and awe as the visiting fans outnumbered the home crowd, a scene amplified by the presence of celebrity supporters such as filmmaker Spike Lee, comedian Tracy Morgan and actor Timothée Chalamet accompanied by Kylie Jenner. Coach Mike Brown praised his squad for maintaining an aggressive pace, noting the unprecedented accumulation of sixty‑five points derived from offensive rebounds and fast break scenarios.

Brown, who earned a finals berth in his inaugural season after replacing Tom Thibodeau, joined an exclusive group of coaches who have guided a team to the championship series in their first year since the merger of the NBA and ABA in 1976. Looking ahead, the Knicks will face the winner of the Western Conference finals, a matchup that pits them against either the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs.

The Western series is tied at two games apiece, with Game Five scheduled for Tuesday in Oklahoma City. The victor will carry the advantage of a superior regular‑season record into the finals, which commence on June three. This appearance marks the Knicks' third trip to the championship round since their last title in 1973, following losses to Houston in 1994 and San Antonio in 1999.

Throughout the playoffs the Knicks have demonstrated a capacity to win by large margins, routing the Atlanta Hawks by fifty‑one points in the first round and dispatching the Philadelphia 76ers by thirty in the second round. Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson acknowledged the quality of New York's play, conceding that the Knicks were simply better on the night.

The triumph not only revives hope for a franchise that has long been starved of success, it also sets the stage for a historic showdown that could reshape the narrative of the league for years to come





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