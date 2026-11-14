Knicks Lose to Pacers, Eliminated from NBA Cup Race

The New York Knicks suffer a 106-104 defeat to the Indiana Pacers, ending their hopes for the NBA Cup knockout rounds after falling to 0-2 in group play.

The New York Knicks' momentum from their recent tournament success has stalled, as the franchise suffered a narrow 106-104 defeat against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. This loss drops the team to 0-2 in group play, a standing that effectively eliminates them from contention for the NBA Cup knockout rounds. The defeat marks a significant shift from the 2025-26 season start, which had included an NBA Cup title run and a trip to the NBA Finals for the defending champions.

NBA Cup Elimination and Group Standings Impact

The NBA Cup structure dictates that no team with two losses in group play has advanced to the knockout stages since the tournament was introduced in 2023. By falling to 0-2, the New York Knicks are now positioned at the bottom of the East Group B standings, ending their hopes for a second consecutive in-season tournament championship. The team must now focus entirely on their regular season performance, where the loss has brought their record to 6-6. This slow start is particularly notable for a squad that retained nearly all key contributors from last year's championship roster.

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Pacers Victory Driven by Balanced Scoring Attack

The Indiana Pacers secured the win through a resilient fourth-quarter performance that countered a late Knicks rally. The game remained tight despite the Pacers taking a 14-point lead late in the third quarter, as New York tied the score early in the final period. However, Indiana responded with a decisive 13-2 run to reclaim control. Every Pacers starter scored in double figures, with Pascal Siakam leading the team with 19 points. The bench also contributed significantly, providing 29 points to offset a stellar individual performance by Jalen Brunson.

Knicks Rally Falls Short in Final Minute of Play

Jalen Brunson delivered a dominant 33-point, 11-assist night for New York, but it was not enough to secure the victory. The Knicks cut the Pacers' lead to just two points with two minutes remaining in regulation. They had a chance to tie the game when an inbounds pass error by Indiana, compounded by a missed foul call by officials, created an opening. Karl-Anthony Towns attempted a game-tying shot in the final seconds, but it clanked off the rim, sealing the 106-104 loss. The result underscores the fine margin between victory and defeat in this competitive group.

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Spurs Dominate Warriors in Western Conference Mismatch

Elsewhere on the schedule, the San Antonio Spurs delivered a historic performance against the Golden State Warriors in a clash of Western Conference contenders. The Spurs opened the game with an unstoppable run, scoring the first 18 points to establish immediate dominance. The mismatch continued throughout the first half, with San Antonio leading 63-33 at the break. The Spurs eventually blew out the Warriors 123-85, leading by as much as 43 points during the contest.

Spurs Break Franchise Record with Scoring Surge

The opening run of the game broke a San Antonio Spurs franchise record for the fastest start. Stephon Castle led the way for San Antonio with 32 points on efficient 12-of-18 shooting. Victor Wembanyama added a versatile stat line of 12 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks. The Warriors struggled to find any rhythm, particularly without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined. The lopsided result highlights the growing strength of the Spurs roster as they navigate their early season schedule.