Knicks' Historic 13-Game Playoff Streak Puts Them on Edge of NBA History

The New York Knicks extended their playoff win streak to 13 games with a 105-104 victory over the Spurs in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals, establishing the second-longest win streak in NBA postseason history and showcasing historic offensive and defensive efficiency.

The New York Knicks secured a dramatic 105-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals , marking their 13th consecutive playoff win-a streak that now ranks as the second-longest in NBA postseason history.

Only the Golden State Warriors' 15-game run in 2017 surpasses it. This dominant stretch has seen the Knicks outscore opponents by 273 points, the best margin over any 13-game playoff span, and they have also dominated the boards with 113 more rebounds and recorded 92 more assists than their foes.

Their offensive rating of 123.4 and defensive rating of 101.7 are both historic for a 13-game playoff run, and they have posted four wins by 30 or more points-a feat matched only by last year's champion Oklahoma City Thunder. The Knicks have also been incredibly efficient in close-out games, outscoring opponents by 118 combined points in their three series-ending victories.

Jalen Brunson, the 2026 Eastern Conference finals MVP, has led the way with averages of 26.4 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds during the streak, while the supporting cast has contributed consistently. The Knicks now aim to extend their historic run at home in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, where fans anticipate another electrifying performance as the team pushes toward a potential championship. The Knicks' 13-game playoff surge is unprecedented in its combination of offensive firepower and defensive tenacity.

Their 40.2% three-point shooting on 440 attempts has stretched defenses, while their rebounding advantage showcases physical dominance. Such all-around excellence places them among an elite group of teams in NBA history, with their offensive rating rivaling the greatest seasons ever-including this year's Denver Nuggets, last year's Cavaliers, and the champion Thunder. Their eight consecutive road wins during the streak also tie the 2001 Lakers for the longest such playoff run, highlighting their ability to win in any environment.

Even in tight games like the 105-104 nail-biter against the Spurs, the Knicks have found ways to secure victories, demonstrating the resilience of a true contender. Beyond the numbers, the Knicks' success has reignited the franchise's championship aspirations after decades of rebuilding. Brunson's leadership and the team's depth have been pivotal, with role players stepping up in every phase of the postseason.

As the series shifts to Madison Square Garden, the energy will be electric, and the Knicks have a chance to further cement their legacy with a 14th straight win. Whether they can sustain this pace against a Spurs team desperate to bounce back remains to be seen, but the current evidence suggests the Knicks are playing at a level rarely seen in playoff history.

The basketball world watches closely as the Knicks chase a title that would cap one of the most dominant postseason runs ever assembled





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