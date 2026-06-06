Knicks Face Wembanyama-led Spurs Defense in NBA Finals

The New York Knicks' adaptable offense, led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, takes on the San Antonio Spurs' imposing defense, headed by Victor Wembanyama, in the 2026 NBA Finals. Mike Brown's offense, based on principles and concepts, aims to outsmart the Spurs' physical defense.

The New York Knicks faced a daunting challenge in the 2026 NBA Finals: San Antonio Spurs ' defense, anchored by the colossal presence of Victor Wembanyama .

The Spurs' defense was a fortress of size and physicality, with long arms, quick feet, and relentless communication, aiming to strip opponents of the ball or send them crashing into Wembanyama's 7-foot-4 frame. The Knicks, however, were known for their adaptability, led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, who had numerous ways to counter defensive strategies. Knicks swingman Landry Shamet described their approach: 'We just try to make it work, try to solve problems.

' Mike Brown's offensive system was built on principles and concepts rather than prescribed plays, making it harder for opponents to anticipate their moves. Brown, who learned from his time as an assistant in Golden State, emphasized the importance of playing in 'flow' and reacting to the ball and players' movements. This fluid, versatile offense required constant connectivity and adaptation, a challenge the Knicks were up to, thanks to their personnel and character.

In a key possession, Shamet showcased this offense. After Josh Hart's foul, Shamet entered the game and sprinted out of the left corner. He curled around Towns, clearing out the left corner, and backpedaled to the dunker spot. This created space for Brunson and Towns to work together on the empty side of the floor.

Shamet's cut and the resulting two-man game highlighted the Knicks' ability to generate good looks against the Spurs' defense. Brown's trust in Shamet, who had to earn his roster spot, was validated by his performances as a shot-maker, ball-mover, and hard-nosed defender throughout the playoffs





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New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama Mike Brown Jalen Brunson Karl-Anthony Towns Offense Defense NBA Finals

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