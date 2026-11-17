Knickle wins the Atwood Gibson Writers' Trust Fiction Prize, earning recognition from independent booksellers nationwide for its philosophical narrative.

Knickle has won the Atwood Gibson Writers' Trust Fiction Prize, marking a significant achievement in the Canadian literary landscape. The novel centers on a character named Knickle, an Islander without a clear direction in life. He is tasked with picking up an acquaintance's brother from a mental health hospital in northern New Brunswick. When he arrives at the facility, the two characters decide to use this opportunity to travel west. They aim to build a new life for themselves by working in the construction industry in Ontario.

Selection Process and Jury Composition

The winner was selected by a distinguished jury composed of independent booksellers from across Canada. Dan Macdonald and Lori Cheverie of the Maritimes' Bookmark served on the panel. Danielle and Rupert McNally from Toronto's Ben McNally Books also participated in the decision. Sarah Klassen represented Mosaic Books in B.C., while Chris Hall joined from McNally Robinson Booksellers in Winnipeg.

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The jury also included Jenn Baerg Steyn of Yellowknife Books. Sean Liburd of Knowledge Bookstore in Brampton, Ont., was another key member. Carmela Vedar of The Book Wardrobe in Mississauga, Ont., completed the selection committee. Their collective expertise ensured a rigorous evaluation of the shortlisted works.

Critical Acclaim and Narrative Style

The jury described Knickle as a deeply philosophical narrative. The book is filled with pop culture references and literary allusions. It also features mordant and quotable witticisms throughout its pages. The judges highlighted these elements in their official press statement regarding the award.

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Additionally, the work is viewed as a character study of a young man learning how to live his life. It faces the complexities of the modern world through a riotously funny working-class odyssey. The story is described as being filled with love, loss, and profound hope. These themes resonate with the diverse perspectives of the booksellers who voted.

Author Reflection and Future Sponsorship

The author expressed a personal connection to the story and its recipients. They stated that they wrote this book for the people involved, hoping to change their lives. The author noted that writing the book changed their own life as well. This sentiment underscores the transformative power of the narrative.

Looking ahead, the award will undergo a sponsorship transition. The prize will end its partnership with its former sponsor, Scotiabank, in 2025. The Atwood Gibson Writers' Trust will now rely on a recent multi-year gift. This financial support will ensure the continued operation of the prestigious award.