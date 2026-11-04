Kitimat-Terrace Clean Air Coalition Welcomes Permanent Air Quality Station

The Kitimat-Terrace Clean Air Coalition celebrates the installation of a permanent sulfur dioxide monitoring station in the Service Centre following a seven-year advocacy campaign involving Rio Tinto and Unifor.

After a relentless seven-year campaign focused on environmental transparency, the Kitimat-Terrace Clean Air Coalition has secured the installation of a permanent air quality monitoring station in the Kitimat Service Centre. The milestone marks the culmination of extensive lobbying efforts by Coalition Director Emily Toews and her team, who have fought for improved oversight of industrial emissions in the region. This development provides a tangible mechanism for tracking atmospheric conditions in the Kitimat-Terrace airshed, a goal that has been central to the group's mission since its inception.

Permanent Station Installation and Historical Advocacy

A spokesperson for Rio Tinto confirmed that BC Works installed the new sulfur dioxide monitoring station as a direct result of a multi-party agreement established in 2019. The facility is integrated into the company's provincial environmental permit, ensuring that all data generated by the station is reported publicly to the B.C. Ministry of Environment. This installation serves as the long-term solution to a series of earlier interim measures that were put in place during previous regulatory disputes.

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Emily Toews noted that the coalition has been advocating for clean air protections for fourteen years in total. Their efforts included supporting a five-year legal appeal regarding a sulfur dioxide emissions permit that involved both Rio Tinto and the provincial Ministry of Environment. During the final two years of this appeal, Unifor Local 2301 joined the coalition in pushing for stricter environmental safeguards, demonstrating a broad coalition of labor and community interests seeking accountability.

Dispute Over Emissions Data and Monitoring Results

The path to a permanent solution followed a settlement that initially resulted in a temporary monitoring station and the creation of the Kitimat Airshed Group, which remains active to this day. The coalition subsequently argued that temporary measures were insufficient and pushed for permanent inclusion of monitoring requirements within Rio Tinto's permit. This push was largely driven by independent testing conducted by the coalition, which suggested that local air quality conditions warranted more robust and continuous observation.

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According to Emily Toews, the coalition conducted its own air quality testing over a three-year period, which indicated higher levels of sulfur dioxide in the Kitimat Service Centre area compared to other parts of the airshed. These findings provided the empirical basis for their demand for enhanced monitoring infrastructure. The group argued that without permanent, high-fidelity data, residents and regulators could not fully assess the cumulative impact of industrial activities on local health and ecosystems.

Rio Tinto Response and Regulatory Compliance

Rio Tinto reviewed the historical data provided by the coalition and stated that the results were comparable to its own internal testing. A spokesperson for the company noted that the coalition's findings were similar to sulfur dioxide passive monitoring conducted by BC Works under the sulfur dioxide Environmental Effects Monitoring Program. The company emphasized that its ambient air quality measurements continue to comply with all provincial environmental permit requirements, including those specifically governing sulfur dioxide emissions.

Furthermore, Rio Tinto cited favourable outcomes for Kitimat in the 2026 State of the Air report published by the BC Lung Foundation. The company stated that it continues to work with community and regulatory partners to support air quality monitoring and maintain transparency. While acknowledging the new station, Rio Tinto maintains that its operations have consistently met regulatory standards and that the additional monitoring is a collaborative step toward greater environmental stewardship.

Future Advocacy and Community Health Priorities

Despite welcoming the new infrastructure, the Kitimat-Terrace Clean Air Coalition has made it clear that its work is not finished. Emily Toews stated that the group intends to continue advocating for air quality practices that prioritize human and environmental health during government discussions and environmental reviews of proposed industrial developments. The coalition remains vigilant about the broader implications of industrial expansion, local ecosystem pressures, and the impacts of climate change on the region.

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In her statement, Emily Toews expressed deep appreciation for the support, leadership, expertise, and perseverance of the coalition members who have sustained the campaign over many years. The installation of the permanent station is viewed not as an endpoint, but as a critical tool for ongoing advocacy. The coalition will use the data from this station to ensure that future industrial projects in the Kitimat-Terrace airshed are held to the highest standards of environmental accountability and public health protection.