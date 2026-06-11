Kitimat Council Rejects Request for Provincial Health Impact Assessment of LNG Industry

Kitimat council has rejected a request to support a provincial cumulative health impact assessment of B.C's liquefied natural gas industry, despite arguments that more study is needed to understand potential long-term effects on public health.

Published 1:30 am Thursday, June 11, 2026A flare stack burns at the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat during the plant’s startup phase in December, 2025.

Motion seeking comprehensive review of cumulative health effects fails with support from only two councillors. Robin Rowland photo Kitimat council has rejected a request to support a provincial cumulative health impact assessment of B.C’s liquefied natural gas industry, despite arguments that more study is needed to understand potential long-term effects on public health.

The motion, introduced by Councillor Gerry Leibel at a June 1 meeting, asked the district to provide a letter of support for an independent, comprehensive health impact assessment of the B.C gas industry, including cumulative impacts from fracking, processing, transportation, export and combustion emissions. The motion also called for the assessment to be informed by Indigenous communities and health researchers.

‘We are at the epicentre, we are at the front of LNG development in this province,’ Leibel said. ‘We can’t keep denying that there aren’t some not-so-good elements to this. By getting the province to look into this I really believe we not only future-proof our community but other communities that are considering LNG development. ’ The motion failed, with only Leibel and Councillor Michelle Martins voting in favour.

Councillor Terry Marleau was absent. The debate follows growing calls from some northern B.C communities for the province to examine the combined health impacts of the LNG industry. Last April, Terrace endorsed a request from physician Dr. Marie-Lyne Bourassa for a provincial assessment, citing concerns related to emissions and smoke from LNG Canada’s flare stack in Kitimat.

At the recent meeting in Kitimat, life-long resident and registered nurse Ankur Patel urged council to join other communities seeking a cumulative health impacts assessment. Patel, a member of the Canadian Association of Nurses for the Environment, said residents have raised concerns about respiratory irritation, coughing and increased medication use during periods of peak flaring, particularly among vulnerable populations.

He said recent community forums in Hazelton, Kitimat and Terrace highlighted a desire for more information and clearer answers from government, industry and regulators.

‘What is stopping us, being in the chain, the terminal—being the host of the largest private investment in Canada—what is precluding us from supporting other communities and being able to look at our own community and ask about our health? ’ Patel said. Patel stressed he was not alleging LNG Canada was causing illness, but was asking for a public health assessment to better understand potential impacts.

Patel also cited regulatory filings that he said showed permitted flare volumes were exceeded during a four-month period between October and January 2026. Martins said she agreed with Patel’s concerns and criticized council for what she described as a reluctance to support motions viewed as critical of the LNG industry.

Martins, who chairs the Kitimat Airshed Group, questioned the structure of local air monitoring, saying monitors are owned by Rio Tinto and data collection is conducted by a third party paid by the company before being transferred to the province for analysis. She also raised concerns about monitor outages and said some pollutants, including the carcinogen benzene, are not measured at every station.

‘The fact that industry controls and has the most access to something that acts as a check and balance for them—I think that’s problematic to say the least,’ she said. Martins said her concern is less about current air quality readings and more about possible cumulative effects over the next 10 to 20 years.

‘Wanting to know how industry affects human health isn’t anti-industry or anti-capitalism, it’s due diligence as a council,’ she said. Councillor Mario Feldhoff said council has been proactive on the issue for years and pointed to a $600,000 cumulative impact study that examined LNG Canada’s first two phases alongside existing industrial activity. He defended LNG Canada and Kitimat’s industrial sector, saying the project meets some of the highest standards in the world.

While acknowledging startup-related flaring issues, he said flaring has already declined and is expected to continue decreasing. He noted the ongoing problems are related to a defective flare tip that LNG Canada has previously stated will be fully rebuilt and in place within the next three years. Feldhoff also argued that provincial regulators and local monitoring programs already provide strong environmental oversight.

Mayor Phil Germuth and a majority of council sided with Feldhoff, emphasizing confidence in existing monitoring and regulatory agencies overseeing air quality in the Kitimat airshed





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LNG Canada Kitimat B.C. Gas Industry Fracking Processing Transportation Export Combustion Emissions Indigenous Communities Health Researchers Air Monitoring Regulatory Filings Cumulative Impacts Public Health Assessment LNG Development Kitimat Airshed Group Rio Tinto Benzene

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