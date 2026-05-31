Kitchener Teen Wins Innovation Award for Fixing 35-Year-Old Blood Oxygen Sensor Bias

Gurnoor Kaur, a Grade 11 student, won the best innovation award at the Canada-Wide Science Fair for her project that corrects a mathematical flaw in blood oxygen sensor models, addressing a 35-year-old problem of racial bias. Her work is part of a larger effort to create a non-contact delirium detection system using camera-based monitoring and AI.

Gurnoor Kaur , a Grade 11 student at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener, Ontario, has been awarded the best project award for innovation at the Canada-Wide Science Fair held in Edmonton.

The 17-year-old's work addresses a long-standing issue in medical technology: the inaccuracy of blood oxygen sensors for patients with darker skin tones, a problem that has persisted for approximately 35 years and has been linked to higher mortality rates among Black patients. Her groundbreaking project identified a mathematical instability in the cardiac models used by these sensors and proposed a solution by adding a missing term, thereby helping to mitigate the demographic bias inherent in current systems.

Kaur's interest in medical technology was sparked during visits to her father in the hospital, where she observed the challenges of patient monitoring. This led her to develop an earlier device aimed at detecting and treating hospital-induced delirium-a sudden state of confusion that can affect patients in acute care. That system uses non-contact, camera-based monitoring to track heart rate, respiratory rate, and emotional states like micro-expressions.

It also incorporates a chatbot that engages patients in conversation and employs reorientation techniques, which have been shown to reduce the risk of delirium by up to 50 percent. The refinement of the cardiac model for blood oxygen sensing became a critical component of this broader delirium detection project. At the science fair, judges praised Kaur's work for its innovative approach to a known healthcare disparity.

She explained that the prevailing assumption within the field is that bias in pulse oximetry results solely from insufficiently diverse training data. However, her research uncovered a fundamental flaw in the underlying mathematical model itself. By correcting this instability, her method allows for more accurate readings across all skin tones, potentially saving lives and promoting equity in medical diagnostics.

Kaur, who is interested in pursuing computational biophysics, aims to use mathematics and physics to model biological systems and improve diagnostic and treatment tools, with a focus on eliminating bias in healthcare. Beyond her award-winning projects, Kaur's achievements highlight the importance of youth-driven innovation in addressing systemic problems in medicine. Her work not only offers a technical solution but also raises awareness about how algorithmic and mathematical biases can perpetuate health inequities.

By targeting the root cause-the cardiac model-rather than just the data, she provides a more robust and universal fix. Her vision for the future includes developing better, less invasive monitoring systems that can be widely implemented in hospitals to improve patient outcomes, especially for marginalized groups who often face poorer health results due to technological gaps





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Canada-Wide Science Fair Innovation Award Blood Oxygen Sensor Racial Bias Medical Technology Pulse Oximetry Hospital Delirium Camera-Based Monitoring Mathematical Model Health Equity Gurnoor Kaur Kitchener Teen Computational Biophysics

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