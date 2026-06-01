Kitchener Rangers Dominate to Win 2026 Memorial Cup Championship

The Kitchener Rangers defeated the Everett Silvertips 6-2 to claim the 2026 Memorial Cup title at Prospera Place in Kelowna. The victory capped a tournament where Jack Pridham led in scoring and Sam O'Reilly earned MVP honors, showcasing the team's depth and resilience.

The 2026 Memorial Cup concluded with a decisive victory for the Kitchener Rangers over the Everett Silvertips , with a final score of 6-2 at Prospera Place in Kelowna on Sunday, May 31.

This win marks the Rangers as the champions of the 106th edition of the tournament, a prestigious title in Canadian junior hockey. The game saw strong offensive production from the Rangers, particularly in the third period when they capitalized on a 5-on-3 powerplay to extend their lead and secure the championship.

Key players such as Jack Pridham, who led the tournament in goals and points, and Sam O'Reilly, who was named tournament MVP and recorded four points in the final, were instrumental in the victory. Head coach Jussi Ahokas expressed immense pride and relief after three years of dedicated work with the team.

The win holds special significance for Pridham, a former West Kelowna Warrior, who returned to his former hometown to claim the title, allowing him to celebrate with family and billet families. For veterans like O'Reilly and Jared Woolley, this championship represents a second consecutive Memorial Cup win, highlighting the team's sustained excellence and the value of their experience in high-pressure situations





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Kitchener Rangers Memorial Cup Everett Silvertips Junior Hockey Championship Kelowna Sam O'reilly Jack Pridham

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