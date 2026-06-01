Kitchener Rangers capture third Memorial Cup with 6-2 win over Everett

Kitchener Rangers defeat Everett Silvertips 6-2 to claim the 2026 Memorial Cup, their third title, highlighted by Jack Pridham and Sam OReilly's tournament‑leading performances.

The Kitchener Rangers secured the 2026 Memorial Cup with a decisive 6-2 victory over the Everett Silvertips on Sunday night. The win represents the third championship in the club's history, adding to the titles captured in 1982 and 2003.

By joining the ranks of the Cornwall Royals, Kamloops Blazers, Windsor Spitfires and London Knights the Rangers have become one of only a handful of clubs to lift the trophy three times. The game was highlighted by an outstanding performance from Jack Pridham, a recent Chicago Blackhawks draft selection, who contributed a goal and an assist. Pridham finished the tournament with five goals, the most of any player, and accumulated seven points across four matches.

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Sam OReilly also made a significant impact, adding three points to the tally and matching Pridham's total of seven points for the event. OReilly, now a two‑time Memorial Cup champion, helped the Rangers dominate the contest from start to finish. Kitchener entered the national tournament after a dominant season in the Ontario Hockey League. The club posted the league's second‑best overall record and finished first in the Western Conference.

Their playoff run was efficient, suffering only two defeats while capturing the franchise's fifth J Ross Robertson Cup, the first since 2008, after sweeping the Barrie Colts in the championship series. In Kelowna the Rangers continued their relentless play, going unbeaten in the round‑robin and delivering two lopsided victories over the Silvertips. Across four games Kitchener outscored opponents by a 22‑7 margin, underscoring their offensive firepower and defensive solidity.

The Everett Silvertips made their inaugural appearance in the Memorial Cup after winning the Ed Chynoweth Cup as Western Hockey League champions for the first time. The young Western side featured notable prospects such as Carter Bear, a Detroit Red Wings prospect, and Julius Miettinen, a Seattle Kraken draft pick, along with Mathis Vanhanen who led the team with four goals and six points in the tournament.

Everett finished second in the round‑robin, earning a semifinal win over the Chicoutimi Saguenéens to reach the final against Kitchener. The 2026 final marked the third occasion in four years that a WHL representative reached the championship game only to fall short. The most recent league champion had been the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2014, highlighting a long stretch without a WHL title.

The Rangers' triumph caps a season defined by consistency, depth and clutch performances from both veterans and emerging talent, confirming their status as one of junior hockey's elite programs





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