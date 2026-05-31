Kitchener Rangers and Everett Silvertips Set for Memorial Cup Showdown

The OHL champion Kitchener Rangers will meet WHL title‑holders Everett Silvertips in the Memorial Cup final after dominant round‑robin play and a decisive semifinal win, with both teams featuring top NHL prospects.

The 2025‑26 Memorial Cup reaches its climax on Sunday as the Ontario Hockey League champion Kitchener Rangers prepare to face the Western Hockey League title‑holders Everett Silvertips for junior hockey 's most coveted trophy.

Kitchener earned a direct berth to the championship game by dominating the round‑robin stage, posting a flawless 3‑0 record that included a decisive 6‑2 victory over Everett on Monday. The Rangers opened that contest with a two‑goal first‑period surge, briefly saw the Silvertips claw back to a tie early in the second, but then responded with four unanswered goals, ultimately outshooting their opponents 42‑22 while still prevailing comfortably.

Their second win of the tournament came on Tuesday, a tight 3‑2 showdown against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Chicoutimi Saguenéens, which secured Kitchener's place in the final and marked the culmination of a season that will end with the Memorial Cup as the Rangers' final game. Veteran forward Dylan Edwards described the moment as "special," noting that the senior players appreciate the rare opportunity to cap their junior careers with a national championship.

The Rangers, however, paid a price for the hard‑fought victory: Chicoutimi defenseman Jordan Tourigny was assessed a five‑minute major and a game misconduct after deliberately stomping on the foot of Rangers forward Christian Humphreys. The league handed Tourigny a suspension for the remainder of the tournament, underscoring the high‑stakes nature of the competition. Kitchener's roster is studded with NHL prospects whose performances have been instrumental to the team's success.

Colorado Avalanche pipeline forward, a key scorer during the OHL regular season with 27 goals and 85 points in 63 games, contributed a goal and two assists at the Memorial Cup and was third‑overall in team scoring during the OHL playoffs. Chicago Blackhawks draft pick Jack Pridham has been the offensive catalyst at the tournament, tallying four goals and six points in three games.

OHL regular‑season and playoff MVP Sam O'Reilly, acquired from the London Knights at the trade deadline along with defenseman Jared Woolley, added two goals and four points, mirroring the impact of the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect who is now playing his third consecutive Memorial Cup. Woolley and O'Reilly are eyeing back‑to‑back titles, a feat not accomplished since Noah Dobson helped the Acadie‑Bathurst Titan and Rouyn‑Noranda Huskies win in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

In net, San Jose Sharks prospect Christian Kirsch has been a revelation. The Basel‑born import, selected 44th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, posted a 27‑10‑3 record, a 2.42 goals‑against average and a .899 save percentage in the regular season, then elevated his play in the playoffs with a 16‑2 record, a .900 save percentage and a 2.32 GAA, guiding Kitchener to its fifth J. Ross Robertson Cup.

At the Memorial Cup, Kirsch maintained a 1.33 GAA and a .957 save percentage, including a 40‑save performance against Everett, cementing his reputation as a top goaltending prospect. Everett's journey to the final has been equally dramatic. After a loss to Kitchener in the round‑robin, the Silvertips were forced to win a semifinal against the QMJHL champions to earn a rematch.

In the Friday showdown, the Silvertips erupted for a 6‑1 triumph, scoring five unanswered goals after an early exchange with Chicoutimi. Seventeen‑year‑old defensive phenom Landon DuPont, who had been a doubt for the game due to an undisclosed injury, delivered a stellar performance, recording two goals and anchoring the defense. This victory marked Everett's first appearance in a Memorial Cup final, following their inaugural Ed Chynoweth Cup win as WHL champions.

Both teams now head to Sunday's championship with distinct narratives: Kitchener seeks its third national title, having previously won in 1982 and 2003, while Everett aims to cap its maiden appearance with a historic victory. The decisive game will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on TSN channels 1, 3, and 4, as well as on TSN's streaming platforms





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