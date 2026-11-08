Kita no Taiko Celebrates 40 Years with New Rhythms Timeless Spirit Show

Alberta's oldest Japanese drumming ensemble marks its 40th anniversary with a special performance featuring classic and contemporary repertoire honoring its legacy.

Kita no Taiko, recognized as Alberta's oldest Japanese drumming group, concluded a significant milestone this weekend by celebrating its 40th anniversary. The ensemble performed a special concert titled New Rhythms Timeless Spirit to mark four decades of cultural preservation and musical excellence.

Anniversary Performance Highlights Group Legacy

The special show features a curated selection of classic repertoire alongside contemporary Taiko music that the group has collected and refined over the last decade. President Carley Okamura explained that the concert shares the work of the people in the group before us, the people who founded the group. The event also includes a tribute to one of the founding members who recently died. Okamura stated that it is very important that we can share that legacy, but also continue it.

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Understanding the Art of Traditional Taiko Drumming

Taiko translates to drum in Japanese and refers to a variety of percussion instruments used in traditional and modern performances. Kita no Taiko is an ensemble that uses drums of different sizes and tones, working together to create complex rhythmic patterns. The drums make a very loud booming sound. Players use large drumsticks, and when they play, they have an active stance like martial arts. Okamura described the activity as one that has music and rhythm and movement and cultural aspects such as costume and other Japanese aspects.

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Performance Venues and Community Engagement

Kita no Taiko has performed at events like the Fringe, K-Days and the Heritage Festival and at venues across the city. These performances have helped establish the group as a staple of the local cultural calendar. The group also hosts workshops for $50 a person. These workshops allow community members to learn about the instrument and its cultural significance.

Preserving Cultural Heritage Through Music

The celebration serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of Japanese drumming in Canada. By blending traditional sounds with contemporary elements, Kita no Taiko ensures that the art form remains relevant to modern audiences. The anniversary show honors the past while looking toward the future of the group. Reports on the event include files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti.