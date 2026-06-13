Kirk Shines in Return, Okamoto Homers as Blue Jays Top Yankees 8-5

Alejandro Kirk went 3-for-3 in his return from the injured list, and Kazuma Okamoto hit a home run to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to an 8-5 victory over the New York Yankees.

Alejandro Kirk made a triumphant return from the injured list on Tuesday night, going 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to an 8-5 victory over the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre.

Kirk, who had been sidelined since late April with a left oblique strain, showed no signs of rust as he consistently found gaps in the Yankees defense. His first hit came in the second inning, a line drive single to center field that drove in a run to give the Blue Jays an early lead. He added a double in the fourth and another single in the sixth, sparking rallies each time he stepped to the plate.

Manager John Schneider praised Kirk's approach after the game, noting that he controlled the strike zone and made solid contact throughout the night. Kirk's return provides a significant boost to a Blue Jays lineup that has struggled with consistency this season, and his ability to get on base from the catcher position adds depth to a team with playoff aspirations.

The Blue Jays also received a boost from Kazuma Okamoto, who connected for a two-run home run in the third inning off Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt. Okamoto, a Japanese import playing in his first MLB season, drove a 1-2 fastball deep into the left-field seats to extend Toronto's lead to 4-1. The home run was Okamoto's seventh of the year, and he finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBI.

The Blue Jays offense continued to produce throughout the night, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. adding a solo homer in the fifth and Daulton Varsho contributing a two-run double in the seventh. Toronto's eight runs came on 12 hits, and the team showed patience at the plate, drawing five walks against Yankees pitching. The Yankees countered with home runs from Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres, but their offense could not keep pace with Toronto's relentless attack.

On the mound, Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt delivered a solid outing, allowing three runs on six hits over six innings while striking out seven. He earned his fourth win of the season. The bullpen held firm despite a late rally attempt by New York. Tim Mayza worked a scoreless seventh, and Yimi Garcia closed out the game with a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

The victory improved Toronto's record to 28-22, keeping them within striking distance of the AL East lead. The Blue Jays will look to build on this momentum as they continue their homestand against the Yankees on Wednesday. With Kirk back in the lineup and Okamoto providing power from the middle of the order, Toronto's offense appears poised for a strong run





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