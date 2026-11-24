Darcy Kuemper stops 29 shots as the Los Angeles Kings defeat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1, limiting Dylan Larkin's debut despite his assist.

Darcy Kuemper recorded 29 saves to secure a 2-1 victory for the Los Angeles Kings over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night at the Bell Centre. The win marked the third victory in four games for the Kings, who improved their record to 8-12-2, while the Canadiens dropped to 14-7-4 after losing their second consecutive game in regulation.

Larkin Debut Context And Early Game

Dylan Larkin made his highly anticipated debut with the Montreal Canadiens just 24 hours after the franchise acquired the 30-year-old center from the Detroit Red Wings in a major trade. The crowd erupted into chants of "We got Larkin" after puck drop, echoing the earlier "We want Larkin" sentiments from six weeks prior. Larkin registered an assist after his skate glanced off the puck, creating a turnover while laying a hit during the game.

Also read Dylan Larkin to make Canadiens’ debut Monday vs. Kings

Despite the energetic start, the Canadiens struggled to maintain their offensive pressure in the opening 10 minutes. Alex Laferriere silenced the home crowd at 14:43 in the first period with his fifth goal of the season. Laferriere took a puck off the end wall and scored with a skillful between-the-legs shot past Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes, who made 20 saves in the loss.

Second Period Scoring And Key Moments

The Canadiens tied the game at 7:28 in the second period when Alex Newhook fired a shot that struck Darcy Kuemper, bounced upward, and crossed the goal line. This goal effectively erased the Kings' lead and energized the Montreal bench. The scoring play was credited with an assist to Larkin due to the puck deflecting off his skate during the preceding defensive play.

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Los Angeles reclaimed the lead at 14:57 when Trevor Moore capitalized on a defensive breakdown by Adam Engstrom and Arber Xhekaj. Both Canadiens defencemen hesitated, assuming the other would retrieve the loose puck in the zone. Instead, Moore skated in, secured the puck, and fired a shot past Dobes to restore the Kings' advantage and shift the momentum back to the visitors.

Third Period Struggles And Penalties

The third period was characterized by a whistle-heavy pace and a lack of significant scoring chances for the home team. The Montreal bench actively used coach's challenges, successfully overturning two goals. One call removed a potential first-period goal by Trevor Moore for offside, and another eliminated a second-period Mats Zuccarello goal for goalie interference.

Montreal failed to capitalize on a late power play opportunity with 59.1 seconds remaining. The situation arose after Adrian Kempe committed a hooking penalty for the Kings. Despite having the advantage, the Canadiens could not generate the necessary pressure to tie the game, and the Kings held on for the two-point victory in front of their home fans.

Statistical Impact And Team Updates

The acquisition of Dylan Larkin completes a significant two-center lineup for Montreal, pairing him with captain Nick Suzuki. However, the new addition did not immediately boost the Canadiens' 31st-ranked power play, which went 0-for-3 during the contest. Larkin has not played since October 26, forfeiting over one million dollars in salary during his suspension and time away from the Detroit Red Wings.

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On the Kings side, captain Drew Doughty reached a notable milestone by becoming the second player in franchise history to skate in 1,300 games, joining Anze Kopitar, who has appeared in 1,521 contests. The Kings will next visit the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, while the Canadiens are set to open a three-game road trip on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche.