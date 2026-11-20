The Los Angeles Kings rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in a shootout, with Adrian Kempe scoring the winner despite being fined for a high-sticking penalty.

The Los Angeles Kings secured a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in a shootout on Thursday night, following a controversial high-sticking incident that resulted in a fine for Kings forward Adrian Kempe.

The win was a crucial morale booster for Los Angeles, who have struggled through much of the first quarter of the 2026-27 NHL season. The game began with the Maple Leafs establishing a commanding presence, taking a 3-0 lead before the first period ended.

Also read Kings Roar Past Maple Leafs 4-3 in Shootout Thriller

Kempe Clash Shifts Game Momentum

However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the second half of the contest as the Kings mounted a fierce comeback effort. The pivotal moment of physical altercations occurred a little past the halfway mark of the first period within the Kings' defensive zone. Dakota Joshua, playing for Toronto, was attempting to drive toward the front of the net. Kempe, wearing number 9 for Los Angeles, attempted to run interference and engaged Joshua in a collision.

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During the scuffle, Kempe caught Joshua with a cross-check to the face. The impact left Joshua bloodied and visibly shaken on the ice. Referees assessed Kempe with a double-minor penalty for high-sticking on the play. The penalty allowed the Maple Leafs to enjoy an extended power play opportunity during which they capitalized.

Leafs captain Auston Matthews scored his 13th goal of the season during the power play, extending Toronto's lead and contributing to the early 3-0 advantage. Despite the penalty, Kempe and the Kings managed to mount a stunning rally. They erased the 3-0 deficit to force overtime, with Kempe picking up a crucial assist during the comeback effort. In the shootout, Kempe, who is 30 years old, proceeded to score the lone winning goal.

Kings Rally Extends Season Struggles

This performance highlighted his importance to the team, as he ranks second on the Kings in goals with six and is tied for second in points with 14 in 19 games this season. The victory moves the Kings to a record of 7-11-2, placing them seventh in the Pacific Division. They remain just five points ahead of the last-placed team in the conference standings. For Toronto, the loss adds to their challenges in the competitive Western Conference.

The game highlighted the physical nature of the rivalry and the resilience required to overcome early deficits. Kempe's ability to contribute both offensively and defensively, despite the penalty infraction, was key to the result. The Kings continue to look for consistency as they navigate the early stages of the season. The Maple Leafs will look to regroup after blowing a significant lead.

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Matthews continues to be a primary offensive threat, but the team must improve their defensive structure to prevent similar comebacks. Fans in Los Angeles celebrated the gritty win, which demonstrates the team's fighting spirit. The victory provides a platform for the Kings to build confidence as they move forward in the 2026-27 schedule.