Communities across coastal British Columbia are preparing for flooding as king tides, heavy rain and strong winds combine, with a local state of emergency declared in Squamish and flood warnings issued for several regions.

Communities across British Columbia are preparing for flooding as king tides, heavy rain and strong winds combine to create hazardous conditions from Metro Vancouver to Vancouver Island.

The king tide is expected to peak Thursday morning, with officials warning of potential flooding until then. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued coastal flooding warnings for the west coast of Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii and parts of the Central Coast. The forecaster said storm surges would push water levels 0.2 to 0.5 metres higher than usual on Wednesday and Thursday.

Also read Environment Canada Issues Flood Warnings for Coastal B.C. Amid King Tides

Meteorologist Explains King Tide Risks

Meteorologist Chloe Katsademas said king tides and a powerful storm system are combining to raise water levels along the coast. She said that coinciding with really strong winds means waves will be very high, so when high tide comes in, it could be 20 to 50 centimetres higher than the highest astronomical tide. In the Vancouver Island community of Kyuquot, resident Nicalena Chidley said the storm has already caused significant damage to her dock.

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She said they lost the whole kit and caboodle. Chidley said her daughter's home was threatened by the rising water, with video showing waves crashing to the side of her home. She said her daughter was forced to evacuate her eight cats and six dogs up to her house, and her house is sitting on a tilt right now. Chidley described waves as high as fifty feet and said they woke her up in the middle of the night.

She said this November has been brutal, and she has not had one like this for quite a number of years. In Squamish, crews spent Tuesday filling sandbags ahead of the highest tides of the year. The district has declared a local state of emergency amid concerns over coastal flooding. Mayor Sean Easton said the declaration gives the district additional tools to respond if conditions worsen.

Squamish Declares State of Emergency

He said some of the powers that it grants them include having access to private property, if need be, in the effort of protecting property as well as ensuring resident safety. Easton said the high tides were going to combine with high water levels from the storms. As part of the state of emergency, we are taking proactive measures and doing sandbagging and doing impromptu or proactive diking, Easton said late Tuesday.

He said the district was paying close attention to areas affected by king tides in 2022 and was particularly helping unhoused residents living in an encampment along waterways. It is an example of these extreme weather events really impacting directly, in this case, marginalized communities, Easton said. The last king tide in 2022 flooded parts of downtown Squamish. The district said people should stay clear of rivers and not drive across flooded roads.

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Easton said they really ask that nobody goes out on the water at this time. In Metro Vancouver, the City of Delta said earlier this week it was taking proactive steps to prepare low-lying coastal neighbourhoods for flood mitigation and response.

Videographer Documents Storm Surge

Meanwhile, on the west coast of Vancouver Island, large waves and strong winds have been pounding the shoreline. UkeeTube founder and Ucluelet-based videographer Geoff Johnson ventured out to document the storm. He said he gets to capture that intense stuff, and it is like a roller coaster where you are strapped in and safe, but there is danger all around you.

An ECCC meteorologist told CBC News that one storm system passed through coastal B.C. on Tuesday and another is expected to hit late Wednesday. A travel advisory remains in effect for Vancouver Island and much of the South Coast, with warnings of flooding, high winds and falling debris. Highway 16 on Haida Gwaii was closed on Tuesday due to debris and water on the road, according to DriveBC. Highway 4 near Port Alberni was also temporarily closed by a rockfall.

Communities On High Alert

The B.C. River Forecast Centre said communities along Highway 101 on the Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound, as well as those along the Malahat Highway on the west coast of Vancouver Island, were likely to be most affected by the incoming weather. Other communities on Vancouver Island, such as Tofino and Ucluelet, said public beach access would be closed due to the incoming storms.

King tides occur when cosmic alignments can mean dramatic tides, which can be about 0.3 to 0.6 metres higher than the average high tide mark. The current king tide is expected to end on Thursday, but officials are warning people along the coast about the potential of flooding until then, as these higher-than-normal tides coincide with sea level rise caused by El Nino. Officials are urging coastal residents to stay prepared as the storm continues.