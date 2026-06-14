A report from Britain's National Audit Office has revealed that King Charles has been paying the rent for his nieces Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who have accommodations in royal properties in central London. The report also showed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had been receiving rental income as he sublet three cottages.

A report from Britain's National Audit Office revealed that King Charles has been paying the rent for his nieces Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who have accommodations in royal properties in central London.

The report also showed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had been receiving rental income as he sublet three cottages. There are no suggestions of illegality here, but for the House of Windsor, the attention on such financial matters draws further focus on public perception and the challenge the monarchy has in showing modern-day relevancy and relatability.

Royal historian Justin Vovk said, 'The perception of elitism and favouritism and this sort of financial monopoly has been and can continue to be very damaging to the royal image if not handled correctly.

' The report also laid out details for the accommodation of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who moved into the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge under a 20-year lease that calls for annual rent of around 300,000 pounds. Prince William is 'paying more than the previous tenant did, substantially more,' according to constitutional expert Craig Prescott.

The attention on royal finances has drawn scrutiny on the fact that King Charles is paying the rent for his nieces, with some experts suggesting that this could be seen as unfair to the public. However, Prescott noted that 'if the King wants to pay their rent, then the King can pay their rent, ultimately. There's no law against that.





CBCNews / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

King Charles Princesses Beatrice And Eugenie Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor National Audit Office Royal Finances

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

King confirms season ticket price increases for 2026-27Coventry City have announced several ticketing changes before the 2026-27 season in the Premier League. Chairman Doug King has confirmed season ticket prices will increase, but they have 'tried to pitch it appropriately' whilst remaining 'competitive.

Read more »

Small grocers embrace Ottawa's national food security strategyNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »

King Charles appoints actor Helen Mirren to a select group in his birthday honours listHelen Mirren, one of the world’s most acclaimed actors, was added Friday to a very select group of people recognized by King Charles III for their “major contribution” over the years to British life.

Read more »

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Plans to Leave X for DiscordCardano founder Charles Hoskinson is planning to leave the social media platform X for Discord, citing the need for well-moderated channels. This move comes after renewed scrutiny of an alleged sell-off of ADA holdings and a decline in ADA's price.

Read more »