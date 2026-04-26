King Charles Expresses Relief After Shooting at White House Gala Attended by President Trump

King Charles III has conveyed his relief after a shooting incident occurred at a Washington media gala attended by President Donald Trump. The incident occurred shortly before a planned state visit to the United States, prompting security reviews and expressions of solidarity from U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

King Charles III expressed profound relief following a shooting incident at a Washington media gala attended by U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump.

Buckingham Palace released a statement Sunday confirming the King’s sentiments, emphasizing the gratitude felt towards security services for preventing a more devastating outcome. The shooting occurred late Saturday evening at the annual dinner hosted by the White House Correspondents’ Association, a mere 48 hours before the scheduled commencement of a four-day state visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla to the United States.

The incident has prompted immediate discussions between U.S. and British officials regarding the potential impact on the visit’s operational planning. The upcoming state visit, meticulously planned to commemorate the enduring relationship between Britain and the U.S. as America celebrates its 250th anniversary of independence, is of significant historical importance. King Charles is set to become the first British monarch to address the U.S. Congress since Queen Elizabeth II did so in 1991.

The royal couple’s itinerary includes a private tea session with President and Mrs. Trump, as well as attendance at a formal state dinner. However, the celebratory atmosphere is tempered by existing transatlantic tensions, notably concerning the ongoing conflict in Iran and the lingering repercussions of the Epstein scandal. President Trump has publicly stated that the suspect involved in the shooting was armed with multiple weapons, highlighting the seriousness of the security breach.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that one officer sustained a gunshot wound at close range, though thankfully, the injury is not considered life-threatening. The King and Queen reportedly reached out to the Trumps privately to convey their condolences to those affected by the shooting and to express their appreciation for the swift and effective response of the security personnel. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders on both sides of the Atlantic.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described himself as “shocked” by the shooting and expressed “huge relief” that President Trump and other attendees were unharmed. He unequivocally stated that any attack on democratic institutions or the freedom of the press warrants the strongest possible condemnation. Starmer further communicated his solidarity with President Trump via a message on X (formerly Twitter).

Senior minister Darren Jones affirmed that security teams in both the U.K. and the U.S. are collaborating closely to reinforce security arrangements for the royal visit. He emphasized the paramount importance placed on the King’s safety, noting that extensive discussions were already underway and would continue in the coming days. The government and the palace are treating the security of His Majesty with the utmost seriousness, recognizing the potential for further threats.

The focus now is on ensuring a secure and successful state visit, despite the unsettling events that have transpired. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by public figures and the critical role of security services in safeguarding democratic processes and institutions. The planned events, while symbolic of a strong alliance, will undoubtedly be conducted under heightened security measures





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