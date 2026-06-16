Kimmel Mocks Trump's Name Removal from Performing Arts Center

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made fun of President Donald Trump's name being removed from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. A court ordered Trump to remove his name from the center, and construction crews put up a tarp to block the view. Kimmel joked that the removal of the president's name was a popular event, with about 150 people attending. He also made a reference to the president's name remaining prominent in other places.

Membership helps us continue producing the journalism readers rely on when the stakes are high. Join today. It wasn't all cake and blowing out cankles for Trump this weekend, Kimmel said.

Ten minutes down the block, the words Donald J. Trump were Kimmel's audience cheered the news that a court ordered Trump to remove his name from the performing arts center. He said the president didn't want the visual of his name being plucked off the building, so they put up a giant tarp to block the view. But one event proved pretty popular: the removal of the president's name from the building.

Construction crews hang a tarp as they prepare to remove President Donald Trump's name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. About 150 people showed up to watch them take his name off, which is the biggest crowd to attend an event at the Kennedy Center since he renamed the place, Kimmel said.

Means there's some impoverished village somewhere in the world, they're about to get a ton of Spurs NBA champions and Trump Kennedy Center merchandise, Kimmel said. And he couldn't resist getting in one last dig with a reference to a place where the president's name remains prominent





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