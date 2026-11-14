Canadian-American Kimberly Polman admits guilt in ISIS case, cites regret in plea documents

Kimberly Polman pleaded guilty to leaving Canada to participate in ISIS activities and expressed deep regret in court documents. She awaits sentencing after detailing her path to Syria and life under the terrorist group.

A Canadian-American woman, Kimberly Polman, has pleaded guilty to leaving Canada to participate in activities of a terrorist group, according to court documents. The plea, entered last month, includes a signed statement of facts and a handwritten letter expressing profound regret.

Polman Converted To Islam And Met Husband

Polman awaits sentencing. The statement of facts, obtained by The Canadian Press, reveals that Polman converted to Islam in 2003. About a decade later, she began researching Islamic extremist ideology and communicating with people who held those beliefs. In 2014, she met Suhayb Muhammad Adan, a Kenyan man of Somali descent.

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They married that summer and continued to correspond online and by other means. By July 2015, Polman had a concrete plan to leave Canada and emigrate to Syria to join her husband and ISIS. Data from her computer showed she knew ISIS was a designated terrorist entity, Syria was an active war zone, and she could be arrested for leaving Canada to join the group. She also knew Adan was an ISIS fighter.

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Polman's handwritten letter, dated April 3, 2019, was written in the Roj refugee camp in Syria after her capture by U.S.-backed forces. In it, she begged Canadians to let her return home. She said she joined ISIS believing she could help women and children as a nurse. She called this belief a terrible mistake she regrets constantly and will regret for the rest of her life.

Letter Written From Roj Refugee Camp Details

Immediately upon joining, she said she was thrown into a world of intense fear and became unable to leave. Polman asserted she was not a threat and had no history of violence. She claimed she needed to return to Canada for protection because she had spoken out against ISIS. She described herself as a traitor to the group, someone who had betrayed Islam and must be killed.

She said she had been trying to leave ISIS for 3.5 years before she was finally captured. Polman asked Canadians to put away the paintbrush that views every woman within ISIS in the same way. She argued she held openly to her understanding of Islam, which often contradicted the group's views. She detailed experiencing imprisonment, torture, rape, and daily life filled with bombings, drone strikes, disease, famine, and death.

She described herself as an innocent woman who simply wanted to help those in need. The statement of facts outlines the steps Polman took to reach Syria. In July 2015, she went to a Flight Centre in Surrey, British Columbia, and booked return flights to Vienna, Austria. She traveled from there to Turkey to meet Adan.

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Friend Tried To Dissuade Her From Travel

She never used her return tickets. While in Austria, she stayed with a longtime friend, an American lawyer based in Vienna, and told him she had married a Somali man in Syria. Polman told her friend she wanted to become a nurse in Syria to help women and children. She explained that she had struggled to achieve her nursing aspirations in Canada due to a learning disability.

She believed she could obtain nursing experience in Syria that would not be available to her in Canada. Her friend tried to dissuade her and suggested a divorce, but she remained intent on her plan. She also mentioned a plan to take her husband to a deradicalization camp in Denmark. Polman traveled to Turkey on July 25, 2015.

She made her way toward the Syrian border, staying in ISIS safe houses before the group smuggled her across into Syria. By August, she had arrived in territory controlled by ISIS in Syria. Upon arrival, she forfeited her U.S. passport to the group. Polman's case has drawn significant attention due to the complexity of her background, her dual citizenship, and the circumstances of her capture and detention in the Roj refugee camp.

Her statement represents a rare and candid look into the mindset of someone who joined a terrorist organization. The document serves as a key piece of evidence in her legal proceedings. As she awaits sentencing, her account provides insight into the dangers of extremist ideologies and the personal costs associated with such decisions. The Canadian justice system will now determine the appropriate consequences for her actions.