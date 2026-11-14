Kimberly Polman's Statement on Joining ISIS and Life in Syria

Kimberly Polman pleaded guilty to joining ISIS. Her handwritten statement from 2019 details her journey from Canada to Syria, her time in ISIS camps, and her plea to return home.

Kimberly Polman, a dual Canadian and United States citizen, pleaded guilty last month to leaving Canada to participate in activities of a terrorist group. The Canadian Press obtained a comprehensive statement of facts that includes her handwritten correspondence from 2019. This document provides the most complete account yet of her life inside the Islamic State and her eventual capture by U.S.-backed forces.

Polman's Journey to Syria and ISIS

Kimberly Polman was unemployed and living in low-income housing in British Columbia in 2015 when she decided to join the Islamic State terrorist organization. She moved to war-torn Syria to be with her husband, Suhayb Muhammad Adan, a Kenyan man of Somali descent. They had married in the summer of 2014 after corresponding online for several years. Her statement of facts reveals that she researched Islamic extremist ideology about a decade before her conversion to Islam in 2003.

Also read Men plead guilty to accessory after the fact in death of Ruth Longboat

Data from her computer shows Kimberly Polman knew the Islamic State was a terrorist entity when she planned her departure. She also understood that Syria was an active war zone and that leaving Canada to join the group could lead to arrest. She was aware that Suhayb Muhammad Adan was an active fighter for the organization. In July 2015, she booked return flights to Vienna, Austria, from a Flight Centre in Surrey, British Columbia, intending to travel onward to Turkey.

Life Inside Islamic State Territory

Kimberly Polman traveled to Turkey on July 25, 2015, and stayed in Islamic State safe houses before the group smuggled her across the border. She arrived in Islamic State controlled territory in Syria by August 2015. Upon her arrival, she forfeited her United States passport to the Islamic State. She had hoped to work as a nurse to help women and children, a goal influenced by her learning disability and lack of nursing opportunities in Canada.

Advertisement

Her reality in Syria quickly shifted from aiding others to seeking survival. She described entering a world of intense fear where she was unable to leave. The statement notes she faced imprisonment, torture, rape, and the daily threat of death from bombings, drone strikes, disease, and famine. She stated that her desire to help others turned into her own desperate need for help as she struggled to survive the harsh conditions.

Handwritten Plea from Roj Refugee Camp

Kimberly Polman composed a two-page handwritten letter dated April 3, 2019, while held in the Roj refugee camp in Syria. She begged Canadian authorities to allow her to return home, claiming she had spoken out against the Islamic State. She asserted that she was viewed as a traitor who had betrayed Islam and deserved to be killed for leaving the group after three and a half years.

In her letter, she asked Canadians to stop viewing all women associated with the Islamic State in the same negative light. She emphasized that she had openly held her own understanding of Islam, which often contradicted the group's ideology. She identified herself as an innocent woman who had ended up with bad people and escaped to survive. She requested the chance to live as a Canadian again, free from the trauma she endured.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

Kimberly Polman pleaded guilty to leaving Canada to participate in activities of a terrorist group. Her case is currently pending sentencing, with no date set for her punishment. The statement of facts outlines the nuance of her case, including her initial motivations and the dangerous reality of her time in Syria. Her friend in Vienna had tried to dissuade her from traveling, suggesting she divorce her husband, but she persisted in her plan.

Advertisement

The document also reveals she planned to take her husband to a deradicalization camp in Denmark after obtaining nursing experience in Syria. This plan was never realized due to the volatile security situation. The statement serves as a critical record of her actions and state of mind during her time with the terrorist organization. The outcome of her sentencing remains to be determined by the court system in Canada.