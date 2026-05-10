Kim Kardashian and Censori's Fashion Collisions: Collaboration or Control?

The article explores the fashion choices of Kim Kardashian and Censori, two influential figures in the fashion industry. It discusses the controversy surrounding Kim's metallic bodysuit at the 2026 Met Gala, which some fans compared to Censori's 'fembot' aesthetic. The article also delves into Censori's appearance in a lawsuit related to Kanye West's Malibu mansion renovation project and her collaboration with West on fashion decisions.

The shift follows the 2026 Met Gala , where fans accused Kim Kardashian of copying Censori ’s 'fembot' aesthetic with a metallic cone-bra outfit. Censori attended Columbia University ’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation as a guest critic for the school’s Master of Architecture Advanced Studio IV Final Reviews.

She also appeared nearly unrecognizable in a lawsuit related to West’s Malibu mansion renovation project. Kim Kardashian was accused of channeling Censori’s style in December 2024 after posting photos in a balaclava, crop top, and metallic body detailing inspired by the 1975 e*otic French film Maîtresse. Censori explained that she and West usually collaborate on outfits together rather than him simply telling her what to wear





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Kim Kardashian Censori Met Gala Fashion Choices Collaboration Control Metallic Bodysuit Fembot Aesthetic Allen Jones And Whitaker Malem Maîtresse E*Otic French Film Columbia University Guest Critic Master Of Architecture Advanced Studio IV Fina Malibu Mansion Renovation Project Lawsuit Fashion Decisions Gianni Versace Olivia Wilde Harry Styles Insecure Grocery Store Karen Shames Father And Daughter Mother's Day Tribute Nancy Savannah Guthrie

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