Kid Rock Confirms Bill Maher Was High During White House Dinner With Trump

Kid Rock joins Bill Maher on Real Time to confirm he was intoxicated at the White House dinner, contradicting Maher's denial of Trump's accusations regarding his behavior.

Kid Rock has publicly supported Bill Maher's account of a recent White House dinner involving President Donald Trump, contradicting the comedian's denials regarding intoxication. The incident stems from a social media post by the former president alleging the comedian was drunk and insecure during the gathering. This confirmation occurred during a recent episode of the HBO talk show Real Time where the two artists discussed the event. The exchange highlights the ongoing tension between the political figure and the entertainment personalities who attended the exclusive dinner party.

Kid Rock Challenges Maher on Alcohol Claims

The discussion began when Maher attempted to refute Trump's claims about his state of mind and alcohol consumption at the White House. Maher argued that he was not noticeably drunk and accused the president of misrepresenting the facts about his stance on the war in Iran. He insisted that he supports the president's intervention despite criticizing the administration's execution of the conflict. However, Kid Rock quickly interjected to fact check his friend and provide a different perspective on the evening's events.

Also read Bill Maher Hits Back After Trump's Wild 1,300-Word Truth Social Rant

Rock Confirms Maher Was Intoxicated At Dinner

Robert James Ritchie, known professionally as Kid Rock, stated clearly that Maher had been pretty high during the meeting with the president. He emphasized that they had a good time together, agreeing with Maher's sentiment about the overall atmosphere. This admission directly challenges Maher's insistence that he was not intoxicated while at the White House. The singer's testimony aligns more closely with Trump's earlier allegations about the comedian's behavior at the dinner table.

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Dispute Over The Duration Of The White House Meeting

Another point of contention arose regarding the length of the gathering that took place last month. Maher argued that Trump incorrectly stated the dinner lasted only two hours when it actually extended to four hours. Rock confirmed that he had to leave the event early, validating the general timeline of the evening. He questioned whether the president was referring to just the dinner portion or the entire duration of the visit.

Context Of The Gathering With Stephen A Smith

The dinner also included ESPN sports analyst Stephen A Smith, who was present during the interactions that sparked the controversy. Trump had railed against Maher on social media, alleging he walked around the White House with alcohol in his hand. The former president described the comedian as very nervous and very insecure, suggesting he asked for a drink due to his anxiety. These details have fueled the ongoing debate about the propriety of the evening and the relationships between these public figures.