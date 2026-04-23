Khloé Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Billboard Ad Accusations of 'Blackfishing'

A new billboard featuring Khloé Kardashian has sparked outrage online, with many accusing her of 'blackfishing' and cultural appropriation due to her noticeably darker skin tone. The controversy has reignited a debate about the Kardashian-Jenner family's history of adopting aesthetics associated with Black culture.

Khloé Kardashian is facing accusations of “blackfishing” after a new billboard advertisement in Los Angeles sparked a fierce online debate. The image, showcasing Kardashian with a noticeably darker skin tone, has led to widespread criticism and comparisons to Beyoncé.

Social media users are accusing the reality star of appropriating Black culture and deliberately altering her appearance to benefit from aesthetics associated with Black women. Many commenters expressed shock, stating they initially mistook the billboard for an image of Beyoncé, with some even suggesting legal action should be taken for potentially stealing her likeness.

The controversy is fueled by a history of similar accusations against the Kardashian-Jenner family, who have been repeatedly called out for adopting hairstyles, fashion choices, and skin tones traditionally associated with Black culture. The debate intensified after Khloé Kardashian commented on a TikTok video referencing her “Black” appearance in the advertisement, leading many to believe she intentionally sought out the controversy for publicity.

Some fans defended Kardashian, citing her Armenian heritage, but the majority of reactions were negative, with users pointing to a pattern of behavior. Journalist Wanna Thompson, who coined the term “blackfishing,” highlighted the historical context of cultural appropriation, recalling instances where Black cultural elements were rebranded and popularized by the Kardashians. This isn’t the first time Khloé has faced such criticism; she was previously accused of blackfishing in 2022 after an event and again in 2023 for a Halloween costume.

The incident has reignited a broader conversation about the ethics of altering one’s appearance to adopt aesthetics from marginalized cultures, and the power dynamics at play when celebrities profit from these trends. Beyond the Kardashians, numerous other celebrities, including Victoria Beckham, Emma Stone, Ariana Grande, and Ryan Reynolds, have also been accused of similar practices. Comedian Pete Davidson even publicly criticized Ariana Grande’s tanning habits, highlighting the double standard that exists when celebrities engage in these behaviors.

The ongoing accusations of “blackfishing” underscore the complex relationship between cultural appreciation and appropriation, and the need for greater awareness and sensitivity when adopting elements from cultures that are not one’s own. The incident with Khloé Kardashian’s billboard serves as a stark reminder of the potential harm caused by these actions and the importance of holding celebrities accountable for their choices.

The discussion extends beyond individual instances, prompting a wider examination of the media’s role in normalizing and even celebrating these trends, and the impact on the Black community





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