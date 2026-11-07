Khalil Akhtar Publishes Cookbook to Simplify Modern Cooking with Punjabi Traditions

Former CBC host Khalil Akhtar releases How to Eat with Your Hands, a cookbook advocating for focused domestic cooking practices rooted in Punjabi heritage to counter modern culinary overwhelm.

Former broadcaster Khalil Akhtar has released his latest literary work titled How to Eat with Your Hands: Roti Shoti and Other Ways to Settle In, published by Goose Lane Editions. This publication arrives as a significant addition to the culinary landscape in Victoria, marking a transition from his decade-long tenure as a media personality to a focused exploration of domestic food traditions. The book serves as both a practical cookbook and a philosophical reflection on the relationship between food, culture, and the concept of home.

Akhtar Reflects on Decade of Broadcasting

Khalil Akhtar is a familiar face to residents of Victoria, particularly those who followed local radio programming or engaged with community arts education. From approximately 2008 until 2019, he served as the co-host of the program On the Island with Gregor Craigie on CBC Radio. During that extensive period, he also established himself as a culinary educator, creating a food column that expanded beyond simple recipes to discuss broader agricultural and business trends. His teaching career began at Cook Culture, a now-defunct institution located in the iconic downtown Victoria building, where he regularly instructed students on the principles of Indian cuisine as a foundational domestic practice.

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The creation of How to Eat with Your Hands was not a linear process but rather developed in fits and starts over a significant period. Akhtar noted that the manuscript did not initially contain many recipes, representing a challenge for a writer accustomed to structured journalism. He described the process as an opportunity to discuss his own identity, which required a different skill set than his previous work. The project ultimately landed him in a space occupied by renowned food writers such as MFK Fisher, Nigel Slater, Tamar Adler, and Anthony Bourdain. He cited their influence and the personal motivation of understanding how his own kitchen functions as key drivers for the book's final form.

Editorial Guidance Shapes Punjabi Focus

While Akhtar's background suggested a broad approach to food writing, the specific focus on Punjabi cuisine emerged through direct editorial intervention. A Punjabi cookbook seemed like the natural progression for a writer of his heritage, but he lacked a sharp focal point. His editor at Goose Lane Editions provided the necessary constraints by posing probing questions and engaging in deep conversations that helped structure his thoughts. Over the course of a few months, this collaborative process allowed the manuscript to take shape, enabling Akhtar to move from broad cultural essays to a more defined narrative centered on his own experiences.

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The core argument driving the book addresses a contemporary problem in modern households: the paralysis caused by excessive choice. Akhtar observes that in 2026, families have access to an overwhelming variety of global cuisines, ranging from sushi to pad thai, for every single meal. This abundance, while a privilege of the modern age, can hinder the development of an easier, more sustainable domestic cooking practice. The book posits that this constant reinvention prevents the establishment of routine, making dinner preparation unnecessarily complex for everyday families.

Advocating for Singular Domestic Practices

How to Eat with Your Hands: Roti Shoti and Other Ways to Settle In offers a solution to this modern culinary chaos by advocating for a household manual built around a single cuisine. Akhtar draws extensively on his own Punjabi practice, which he inherited from his mother and uses to feed his family on a regular basis. The book invites readers to build their kitchens around more singular culinary traditions, suggesting that constraints can actually make dinner more accessible and enjoyable. It emphasizes that this approach does not require perfection but rather relies on memory, resourcefulness, and tradition.

The resulting work is described as warm and open-minded, aiming to help readers rediscover the joy of building a personal, everyday cuisine. By settling into a familiar framework, home cooks can reduce the mental load associated with deciding what to prepare each evening. This shift from a globalized, limitless approach to a rooted, tradition-based method provides a practical strategy for simplifying daily life. The book stands as a testament to the power of focusing on one's heritage to create a more manageable and meaningful relationship with food.