Key Points from HYPE News

This news text provides an analysis of whale staking activity and trading activity around HYPE, highlighting its recent decline from resistance and the importance of the $35 support level.

Whale activity intensified throughout the week as wallet 0x4E53 repeatedly accumulated HYPE during periods of weakness. The latest purchase added another 151,000 HYPE worth approximately $6.09 million before the tokens moved directly into staking.

Earlier transactions also showed nearly 350,000 HYPE entering staking positions from the same wallet. This behavior suggested that the whale focused on long-term positioning instead of short-term speculation. Large staking transfers often reduced liquid supply available for immediate selling pressure.

However, HYPE still struggled to maintain higher price levels despite the aggressive accumulation. Exchange outflows continued dominating flows, with Spot Netflow data showing that exchange outflows continued outweighing inflows despite recent volatility. Several previous sessions also recorded heavy outflows, including periods where net withdrawals exceeded $10 million. This trend suggested that holders continued moving HYPE away from exchanges instead of preparing large-scale sell activity.

However, the persistent outflows failed to trigger immediate upside continuation because price weakness expanded across the market. Traders appeared hesitant after HYPE lost key support near $39.74. Even so, sustained negative netflows often reflected declining available exchange supply over time. If buying pressure strengthens again, reduced liquid supply could support faster price recovery conditions during future rebounds.

Bulls fought to protect channel support, with HYPE losing the critical $39.74 support after rejecting sharply beneath the $44.71 resistance zone. The daily chart showed sellers regaining control after several failed breakout attempts near the upper channel boundary. Price then slipped beneath short-term ascending support before approaching the broader channel defense area near $35. Buyers still attempted to protect that structure because the ascending channel remained technically intact on higher timeframes.

However, continued weakness below $39.74 suggested that bullish control weakened significantly during recent sessions. The projected path on the chart indicated a possible retest of the $35 support before any meaningful rebound attempt emerged. The Relative Strength Index dropped near 40 after spending several weeks above neutral territory earlier in the rally. RSI also crossed beneath its moving average, reflecting weakening buyer strength during the latest rejection phase.

Traders remained bullish on HYPE despite rejection, with Binance top trader positioning remaining tilted toward longs despite HYPE’s recent decline from resistance. Data showed that 53% of top trader accounts still held long positions, while short accounts represented 47% of total positioning. The Long/Short Ratio stayed above 1.13, signaling that bullish sentiment still dominated among larger derivatives traders. If HYPE defends the $35 region successfully, bullish traders could attempt rebuilding strength toward the higher resistance zones once again.

Conclusively, HYPE showed weakening short-term structure after losing the $39.74 support and rejecting near $44.71. However, aggressive whale staking, sustained exchange outflows, and bullish trader positioning still reflected underlying confidence in the asset. The $35 channel support now remained the most important level on the chart. If buyers defend that region successfully, HYPE could regain strength and attempt another recovery toward higher resistance zones in the coming sessions





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