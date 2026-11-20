Kevin Li, sole survivor of the September 30 Tsawwassen Mills crash that killed four, calls for ICBC no-fault insurance rollback after catastrophic injuries prevent him from working.

Kevin Li, a 48-year-old videographer and owner of Little Ram Productions, survived a catastrophic vehicle attack at the Tsawwassen Mills mall on September 30. Li was gathering footage for a Truth and Reconciliation event hosted by the Tsawwassen First Nation when a pickup truck struck the pedestrian plaza. He sustained severe injuries including a broken collarbone, fractured ribs, pelvis, and ankle, becoming the sole survivor of the incident.

September 30 Crash Details and Victim Account

Li stood on the pedestrian plaza outside the mall when he heard engine noises and saw a pickup truck barreling toward the group. He recalled the moment of impact striking the left side of his body, twisting his torso while his head remained stationary. The collision resulted in the deaths of two First Nations elders and a 64-year-old Delta woman, while Li remained the only survivor to walk away from the immediate scene with life-altering injuries.

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Li Questions Mall Security and Protective Barriers

The incident occurred during a gathering for the Tsawwassen First Nation when the vehicle ignored safety protocols. Li questioned the absence of protective barriers on the pedestrian plaza, noting that other public events typically implement such measures to prevent similar tragedies. He expressed heartbreak that the group was in a designated safe space yet remained vulnerable to the vehicle attack that claimed four lives.

ICBC No-Fault System Blocks Liability Claims

Li operates Little Ram Productions, a video production company for businesses and non-profits, but his injuries have rendered him unable to work. He highlighted that British Columbia's no-fault insurance framework, implemented in 2021, prevents victims from pursuing damages against the driver or the mall. This legal restriction leaves Li without financial recourse to support his family or cover the costs of his extensive medical recovery.

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Premier Doerkson Promises Insurance Policy Changes

During the recent election campaign, new Premier Lorne Doerkson pledged to reform the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) to better compensate crash victims. Li advocated for a rollback of the no-fault system established in 2021, arguing the current model is unfair to injured parties and bereaved families. He expressed hope that the government would restore mechanisms allowing victims to hold at-fault parties legally accountable for their injuries.

Li Honors Victims and Looks Toward Recovery

Li wore a brooch and blanket provided by the families of the deceased Tsawwassen First Nation elders to honor their memory during media interviews. He described personal interactions with the late elders, Barb and Virginia, noting their joy in sharing cultural traditions. Despite the long road ahead, Li remains determined to resume his work as a videographer and rebuild his life while navigating the profound grief shared by the community.