Kevin Brady Reflects on UFC 322 Loss, Uncertainty Before Fight

Kevin Brady discusses the challenges leading up to his UFC 322 loss to Vicente Morales, including last-minute uncertainty about the fight. Meanwhile, Brendan Allen responds to Sean Strickland, and other MMA fighters make headlines.

MMA fighter Kevin Brady faced a devastating first-round knockout loss against fellow welterweight contender Vicente Morales at UFC 322 in November at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York.

Despite Morales' nearly flawless performance, Brady has taken full responsibility for the defeat, citing a lack of focus leading up to the fight. In a recent interview, Brady revealed that the fight was nearly called off just days before it took place due to medical issues. According to Brady, the matchup was uncertain for several days and was only confirmed hours before he left for the arena.

I won’t say too many details, something with the medicals to where we found out on Thursday that the fight might not happen, Brady explained. So it was a lot up in the air for the next two days if this fight was even going to happen, and ultimately, Saturday night, right before I left for the fight, is when I found out I was still fighting. It was hard to stay fully locked in.

But that was my fault… We didn’t know literally a couple of hours before we left for the arena if I was still fighting or not. The loss marked the end of Brady’s three-fight winning streak and temporarily sidelined him from title contention. With a record of 18-2, Brady is now looking to bounce back in his next scheduled fight.

Meanwhile, other fighters in the MMA world are making headlines. Brendan Allen has responded to Sean Strickland’s latest controversial comments, adding fuel to the ongoing rivalry between the two middleweights. Former PFL champion Gadzhi Rabadanov has also been in the spotlight, discussing his decision not to chase a title shot despite his impressive resume.

Additionally, the ageless Leandro Higo is gearing up for PFL Sioux Falls, where he aims to secure a gold key and continue his remarkable career





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