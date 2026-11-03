Keurig Dr Pepper beats Q3 estimates with adjusted profit of 66 cents per share

Keurig Dr Pepper reported third-quarter adjusted profit of 66 cents per share and sales of $7.34 billion, beating analyst estimates, while reaffirming its annual forecast.

Keurig Dr Pepper beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit and sales on Tuesday, helped by steady demand for its higher-priced energy and carbonated soft drinks in the United States.

The beverage maker posted adjusted profit of 66 cents per share for the quarter, compared with analysts estimates of 62 cents per share, according to data compiled by LSEG. Quarterly sales rose 70.6 percent to 7.34 billion dollars from a year ago. Analysts were expecting a rise of 70.2 percent to 7.33 billion dollars. Shares of the company were up about 1 percent in premarket trading.

Also read Gas and diesel prices in Greater Toronto Area to fall 11 cents per litre Wednesday

The stock has risen about 31 percent so far this year. Our refreshment beverages portfolio maintained its double-digit sales growth momentum and we drove solid results in coffee, led by strong JDE Peets coffee business profitability, CEO Tim Cofer said in the statement. Volumes of the companys domestic refreshment beverages segment, its biggest revenue generator, rose 7.2 percent for the reported quarter, while prices were up 3.7 percent from a year ago.

Advertisement

JDE Peets Acquisition Boosts Coffee Segment

Its U.S. coffee segment saw volume growth of 6.9 percent after declining 4 percent a year earlier. In April, Keurig closed its 18 billion dollar acquisition of Dutch coffee and tea maker JDE Peets and last month named former Kimberly-Clark executive Russ Torres to lead the coffee business, which is set to become a publicly traded company early next year.

The company reaffirmed its annual forecast for the third time this fiscal year, noting it includes roughly 8.3 billion dollars to 8.4 billion dollars in net sales and a 7 to 8 percentage point earnings-per-share growth contribution from the JDE Peets acquisition. However, quarterly gross margin came in at 48 percent, compared with 54.3 percent a year earlier, reflecting inflationary pressures and higher expenses such as marketing.

The impact was partly cushioned by a 99 million dollar benefit from tariff refunds. Several consumer-facing companies, particularly food and household brands, have warned of further price hikes next year to offset rising costs linked to the U.S. conflict with Iran. The beverage maker has been able to maintain its quarterly sales momentum while stepping up investment behind costlier brands, including Dr Pepper Zero Sugar, Bloom Pop prebiotic soda and Ghost energy drinks.

Company Reaffirms Annual Profit Forecast

Keurig Dr Pepper is a major player in the North American beverage market, with a portfolio spanning carbonated soft drinks, coffee, and energy drinks. The company has focused on premium offerings to drive growth amid broader inflationary pressures. The results come as consumer-facing companies across the food and household sectors warn of further price hikes next year to offset rising costs tied to the U.S. conflict with Iran.

Advertisement

Keurig Dr Pepper has not issued such a warning but faces similar cost pressures. The company also continues to integrate JDE Peets, which is set to become a publicly traded company early next year under the leadership of Russ Torres. The acquisition is expected to contribute significantly to earnings-per-share growth. Investors have reacted positively to the results, with shares up about 1 percent in premarket trading.

The stock has risen about 31 percent so far this year, outpacing the broader market. Keurig Dr Pepper has now beaten estimates for the quarter and reaffirmed its annual forecast for the third time this fiscal year, signaling confidence in its strategy despite margin pressures.