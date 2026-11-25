Casey R. of Keswick, Ont., matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the Oct. 3 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000. He plans to use the prize for home repairs and his daughter's upcoming wedding.

A Keswick, Ont. , man has 100,000 reasons to smile and his daughter's upcoming wedding is one of them. Casey R. won $100,000 after matching the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the Oct. 3 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The husband, father and grandfather said he regularly plays lottery games, but this marks his first big win. Casey says he was at home when he checked his ticket online and realized he had won. My first thought was, Am I reading this right? he said. He sent his wife a screenshot to confirm the win, but said it didn't feel real until he had the ticket validated at a store and heard the winning music.

Also read Shein to pay $100 million to settle US claims, FTC official says

Casey Plans Wedding And Home Repairs

Still in disbelief, Casey continued checking his ticket throughout the day. That was the most work I did on a Sunday in a long time, he added. Now, Casey plans to put his winnings toward some home repairs, like fixing his weeping tile and enjoying a relaxing Christmas. But his biggest priority is helping pay for his daughter's upcoming wedding.

Advertisement

I'm so happy to give my daughter the wedding she deserves. I want the best for my girl. My heart is completely full, he said. The winning ticket was purchased at Island Marketplace on Woodbine Avenue.

The OLG confirmed the win, noting that Casey matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the Oct. 3, 2026 LOTTO 6/49 draw. ENCORE is an add-on game that gives lottery players a chance to win additional prizes by matching numbers on their ticket to the winning numbers drawn. Players can add ENCORE to most LOTTO 6/49 tickets for an extra dollar.

Ontario Lottery Officials Remind Players

Casey's win is one of several recent lottery prizes claimed in Ontario, where OLG has awarded millions of dollars to players across the province. Lottery officials remind players to check their tickets carefully and sign them as soon as they are purchased. Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. For Casey, the prize means much more than money.

It means helping his daughter celebrate her big day the way she deserves. With the wedding on the horizon and home repairs on his list, Casey says he is looking forward to a memorable year ahead.