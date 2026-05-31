Kerry-Lynne Findlay Elected New Leader of B.C. Conservative Party

Former federal minister Kerry-Lynne Findlay wins tight leadership race, vows to fight for property rights and individual freedoms.

Kerry-Lynne Findlay , a former federal cabinet minister under Stephen Harper, has been elected as the new leader of the British Columbia Conservative Party. The announcement came on Saturday evening at the Rocky Mountaineer Station in Vancouver, following a closely contested leadership race that required four rounds of preferential voting.

Findlay won with 51 percent of the vote, narrowly defeating conservative commentator Caroline Elliott, who received 49 percent. In her victory speech, Findlay outlined a vision of fundamental change for the province, emphasizing that homes, individual rights, and properties are at stake under the current NDP government. She pledged to run for a seat in the BC legislature as soon as possible, though doing so will require a sitting MLA to vacate a seat.

Her husband, Brent Chapman, who is the MLA for Surrey South and a cancer survivor, could potentially step aside, but Findlay acknowledged the difficulty of asking him to make that sacrifice given his health challenges. Findlay served as MP for Delta from 2011 to 2015 and again from 2019 to 2025, holding roles such as Minister of National Revenue, Associate Minister of National Defence, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice, and Chief Opposition Whip.

The leadership contest saw a significant surge in party membership, rising from approximately 7,000 to around 42,000 since the start of the year. However, not all new members were able to verify their eligibility in time for the vote. Party returning officer Sacha Peter assured attendees that ballots were secured and audited, with scrutineers present during counting. Interim leader Trevor Halford opened the event by honoring former leader John Rustad, who stepped down in December amid internal divisions.

Halford called for unity, acknowledging the strains within the party. BC Conservative House Leader Aaliya Warbus described Findlay's victory as a celebratory moment after a challenging period for the caucus, noting that their focus had been on opposing the NDP while internal pressures built.

The event also drew reaction from Labour Minister Jennifer Whiteside, who characterized Findlay as representing the extreme right and accused her of making divisive and harmful comments during the campaign, specifically referencing remarks about candidate Peter Milobar s potential conflict of interest due to his Indigenous wife. Three other candidates finished behind Findlay and Elliott: Capilano University Chancellor Yuri Fulmer, Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar, and former BC Liberal minister Iain Black.

Under preferential ballot rules, Milobar was eliminated first with 10.5 percent, followed by Fulmer with 13.9 percent, and Black with 30 percent after three rounds. The final vote count saw Findlay edge out Elliott. The atmosphere in the room was tense, with audible gasps when the result was announced, quickly replaced by chants of 'Kerry! Kerry!

' from supporters. Some attendees left before Findlay began her speech. The new leader vowed to challenge what she described as the NDP's radical ideology that has devastated property rights and called for a return to conservative principles in provincial governance. Her immediate priority is to secure a seat in the legislature, which may involve a byelection in Surrey South or another riding, depending on internal discussions and party arrangements.

The B.C. Conservative Party now looks to rebuild and consolidate under Findlay's leadership, aiming to present a strong alternative to the ruling NDP in the next provincial election





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