A Mombasa court convicted self-proclaimed preacher Paul Mackenzie of 123 manslaughter deaths in the Shakahola Forest starvation cult, the final conviction after he was sentenced to 200 years for child murders.

NAIROBI, Kenya -- A Mombasa court on Friday found self-proclaimed preacher Paul Mackenzie guilty of the manslaughter of 123 people, the final conviction in a series of cases tied to the Shakahola Forest starvation cult.

The ruling came barely a month after Mackenzie was sentenced to 200 years in prison for the murders of 190 children and one adult. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions announced the manslaughter verdict. The court found that Mackenzie had systematically persuaded his followers to fast until they died, according to the ODPP.

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Children were to go first, then women and then men, with Mackenzie himself meant to die last, the ODPP said in a statement on X. The prosecution described a calculated plan in which followers were told to starve themselves to death in sequence. The trial called 95 witnesses, including survivors, detectives and digital forensic experts. Post-mortem records showed that 129 of the 238 victims died of starvation, the ODPP said.

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The remains of 86 others were mostly skeletal, making it impossible to establish their cause of death. The court acquitted 60 accused persons on all counts, though the ODPP indicated it intends to appeal. Earlier this week, Mackenzie was also convicted of radicalization, terrorism-related offences and child assault. He had already been sentenced to 200 years in prison for murdering 190 children and one adult.

Shakahola Cult Investigation

The multiple cases have unfolded in different courts over several years, and Friday's manslaughter conviction closes the main prosecutions linked to the cult. Hundreds of bodies have been discovered since 2023 at the sect's base near the coastal resort of Malindi, in what became known as the Shakahola Forest Massacre. Mackenzie was arrested in April 2023 after a rights group alerted authorities and some followers were rescued from the 325-hectare, or 800-acre, ranch in the Shakahola forest on Kenya's coast.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights put the death toll at 429 in 2024, and some victims remain unidentified. The case has fuelled calls for tighter regulation of religious organizations in Kenya. It emerged that Mackenzie had previously been arrested twice but released. He established the Good News International Church in 2003 and set up branches in Nairobi and along Kenya's coast that attracted thousands of devotees, though he claimed the church closed in 2019.

Mackenzie has faced multiple charges linked to the cult in different courts. The manslaughter verdict followed a trial that relied heavily on survivor testimony and forensic analysis of the remains found in the forest. Prosecutors argued that Mackenzie used his position as a pastor to control his followers and direct them to fast to death. The ODPP said the conviction reflected the gravity of the deaths and the prolonged suffering of the victims.

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Calls For Religious Oversight

Survivors and families of the dead have waited years for accountability. The acquittal of 60 accused persons means many others linked to the cult will not face punishment unless the appeal succeeds. Friday's ruling is expected to strengthen demands for oversight of religious groups, after authorities faced criticism for failing to act on earlier warnings. Mackenzie remains in custody and is due to be sentenced at a later date for the manslaughter convictions.

The total sentence could add to the 200 years he is already serving for the child murders.