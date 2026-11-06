Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie sentenced over child murders

Paul Mackenzie, leader of a Kenyan starvation cult, is sentenced for murdering 190 children. He faces a possible death penalty.

MOMBASA, Kenya -- The leader of a Kenyan starvation cult found guilty of murdering 190 children faces a possible death penalty as he is sentenced on Friday.

Hundreds of bodies have been discovered since 2023 at the sect's base near the coastal resort of Malindi, in what became known as the Shakahola Forest Massacre. Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Mackenzie was accused of inciting his followers to starve themselves to death to meet Jesus. Last month, he was convicted of murdering 190 children and one adult between January 2021 and September 2023, alongside 28 co-accused. His lawyer said he would appeal.

Also read Small Prophets creator Mackenzie Crook cooks up comedies – and crafts homunculi

Prosecutors Urge Death Penalty For Pastor

He also faces separate manslaughter and terrorism charges, which he denies. The former taxi driver appeared indifferent as he arrived in court on Friday, wearing a polo shirt and sporting a faint smile. Francis Wanje, a 62-year-old teacher who lost two grandchildren, told AFP he hoped Mackenzie would be sentenced to death to prevent further tragedies. Nothing can ease the pain, said Wanje, who blamed authorities for failing to act swiftly.

Advertisement

I really have great anger towards the authorities. If they had taken action, we would not be here today, he added. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions this week urged the court to sentence Mackenzie to death, citing the scale of the loss of life and the danger posed by his actions.

The prosecution supports the imposition of capital punishment for Mackenzie, subject to consideration of his mitigation, remorse, regret and prospects of rehabilitation, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jami Yamina said. Although Kenya's law provides for the death penalty, the country has not carried out an execution since 1987. Prosecutors also asked the court to sentence Mackenzie's co-accused to life imprisonment, arguing they had been deeply indoctrinated by Mackenzie and were at risk of reoffending.

Sect Rejected Education And Modern Medicine

Around 120 prosecution witnesses testified during the trial. According to witnesses, the movement denounced formal education as satanic, viewed modern medicine and hospitals as instruments of the devil and required followers to cut themselves off from the outside world. Mackenzie was arrested in April 2023 after a rights group alerted authorities and some followers were rescued from the 325-hectare (800-acre) ranch in the Shakahola forest on Kenya's coast.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights put the death toll at 429 in 2024. Some victims remain unidentified. The case has fuelled calls for tighter regulation of religious organizations, after it emerged that Mackenzie had previously been arrested twice but released.