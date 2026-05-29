Kenyan police arrest 8 students over school fire that killed 16

Kenyan police have arrested eight female students on suspicion of arson after a fire destroyed a dormitory at a boarding school, killing 16 children and injuring dozens of others.

NAIROBI, Kenya - Kenya n police arrested eight female students on suspicion of arson, authorities said Friday, after a fire destroyed a dormitory at a boarding school, killing 16 children and injuring dozens of others.

The motive remained under investigation. The girls were arrested for planning and carrying out a suspected arson attack at Utumishi Girls School in central Kenya, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, or DCI, a department of the national police.

In addition to the deaths, the blaze on Thursday morning left 79 others injured. Police spent the whole day Thursday questioning 30 students at the school and asked their parents to head home without the girls and come back on Friday morning. Investigators have conducted extensive interviews with students, teaching staff, and other witnesses, while forensic teams carry out a detailed review of available CCTV footage.

On Friday morning, parents remained in limbo at the school with no clear information on when the rest of the students would be released. We have not even been told about the eight that police have arrested, a parent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of fear that her daughter could be victimized, told The Associated Press. We are just here and no one is giving us any information. The motive of the arson attack wasn't yet known.

Detectives continue to record statements and analyze all available evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events, establish the full circumstances of the incident, and determine the motive. The bodies of the 16 students were taken to a government hospital morgue on Thursday, and were undergoing DNA testing to ascertain their identities.

Fires at schools have been a cause of concern for education officials in East Africa, where classrooms and dormitories are often crowded, and there's usually no firefighting equipment in place. The fires are sometimes attributed to electrical faults or to students burning down schools because of disciplinary issues. The incident highlights the need for increased safety measures in schools across the region.

The Utumishi Girls School has a student population of over 600 girls, with the majority of them coming from underprivileged backgrounds. The school relies heavily on donations and government support to cater to the needs of its students. The incident has left many parents and students in shock, with some calling for the school to be shut down.

The school administration has promised to cooperate fully with the police investigation and to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The incident is a stark reminder of the need for schools to have robust safety protocols in place. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has assured parents and students that they will do everything possible to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The police have also promised to increase security at the school and to provide counseling services to the affected students and parents. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation, with many calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. The Utumishi Girls School is a boarding school that provides education to over 600 girls from underprivileged backgrounds.

The school has a reputation for providing quality education to its students, but the incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of the school. The school administration has promised to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The incident has left many parents and students in shock, with some calling for the school to be shut down.

The police have assured parents and students that they will do everything possible to bring the perpetrators to justice. The Utumishi Girls School has a student population of over 600 girls, with the majority of them coming from underprivileged backgrounds. The school relies heavily on donations and government support to cater to the needs of its students. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation, with many calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

The police have also promised to increase security at the school and to provide counseling services to the affected students and parents. The school administration has assured parents and students that they will do everything possible to prevent such incidents in the future





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