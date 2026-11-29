Kenyan investigators arrested Ol Pejeta Conservancy CEO Justin Heath for unlawful possession of wildlife trophies and ammunition after recovering two elephant tusks, a lion skin, ammunition and seven firearms. The conservancy has not commented and Heath was not immediately available for comment.

Kenyan criminal investigators have arrested a wildlife conservancy chief executive after recovering two elephant tusks, a lion skin and ammunition during a search operation, authorities said Sunday.

Ol Pejeta Conservancy CEO Justin Heath was arrested for unlawful possession of wildlife trophies and ammunition, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a statement. The conservancy is located in Laikipia County, near a military barracks where British troops train under a defense agreement with the Kenyan government. It is home to the world's last northern white rhinos and attracts thousands of tourists each year.

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Weapons And Tusks Recovered From Residence

Investigators also recovered two Winchester rifles along with five other weapons: a Lawn & Holder, a Cooswel & Horizon, a W. Meadows, a Benelli and a Ferlach. The firearms were found in the trunk of a vehicle at the CEO's residence and had not been declared to authorities. The two elephant tusks, weighing 31 kilograms (68 pounds) and 28 kilograms (61 pounds), were found in the conservancy's armory along with the lion skin.

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Together the tusks weigh 59 kilograms, or about 129 pounds. Under Kenyan wildlife regulations, conservancies are required to notify the Kenya Wildlife Service of wildlife deaths and surrender any recovered trophies within 72 hours. The rules set out reporting duties for conservancy managers, and the statement did not say whether they were breached. Ol Pejeta has yet to comment on the arrest, and Heath was not immediately available for comment.

The agency did not give further details about the next steps in the case, and the allegations have not been tested in court. The conservancy is known for its rhino conservation work and is home to 178 eastern black rhinos. The population has grown at an annual rate of 5.5 percent since 2007, putting pressure on available habitat and prompting plans to relocate some of the animals.

Conservancy Reports Rhino Deaths And Food Shortages

On Nov. 12, Ol Pejeta announced that 17 rhinos had died of natural causes this year and that their horns had been handed over to the Kenya Wildlife Service. The conservancy also raised concerns about the decline of whistling thorn acacia, a key food source for the rhinos. Elephant ivory and big cat skins are strictly protected in Kenya, where poaching has long threatened elephant and lion populations. Authorities have often destroyed seized ivory to discourage trade in wildlife products.

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A file photo from April 28, 2016, shows elephant tusks stacked in one of around a dozen pyres of ivory in Nairobi National Park, illustrating the country's history of destroying seized stockpiles. The arrest is the latest development in a case that remains under investigation. Further details about any charges or court appearance were not included in the statement. Evelyne Musambi of The Associated Press contributed reporting.