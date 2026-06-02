Kentucky Lands Elite Shooter Milan Momcilovic After Iowa State Transfer

Milan Momcilovic, a top-ranked transfer and one of college basketball's best shooters, has committed to Kentucky after a standout season at Iowa State that included an NCAA tournament victory over the Wildcats.

Milan Momcilovic , a standout sharpshooter, has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats after transferring from Iowa State, where he helped the Cyclones eliminate Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Momcilovic was ranked as the No. 3 player in On3's transfer rankings following his decision to withdraw from NBA Draft consideration. During the 2024-25 season, he averaged nearly 17 points per game while shooting an impressive 49% from three-point range on 7.5 attempts per contest. His effective field goal percentage exceeded 67%, ranking third among Power Conference players-a category typically dominated by frontcourt players.

Over his career, he maintains a 46% overall field goal percentage and nearly 43% from beyond the arc, including a sophomore campaign where he averaged 11.5 points per game while hitting just under 40% from deep. His arrival is critically important for Kentucky as the program navigates a major roster overhaul heading into what could be a pivotal third season for head coach Mark Pope.

Momcilovic becomes the sixth transfer addition for the Wildcats and is by far the highest-ranked player in this recruiting class. Prior to his commitment, Kentucky's transfer class ranked 79th nationally after losing seven players, including Mouhamed Dioubate (to LSU) and Collin Chandler (to BYU). Momcilovic is expected to immediately shoulder a significant portion of the scoring responsibility, especially with Otega Oweh no longer on the roster.

Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen-who has exhausted eligibility but is attempting to transfer back to Florida for an additional season-were the only Wildcats to average double figures last year, as Kentucky finished with a 22-14 record and fell to Momcilovic's Iowa State in the NCAA tournament's second round. Kentucky and its in-state rival Louisville had been considered the leading destinations throughout Momcilovic's recruitment.

His combination of elite shooting and proven production at the Power Five level addresses a glaring need for a Wildcats team seeking to return to national prominence. With his skill set, Momcilovic projects as an immediate impact player who can stretch defenses and create spacing for Kentucky's interior talent. The addition underscores the program's aggressive approach in the transfer portal as Pope looks to accelerate the rebuild after a middling season that ended earlier than hoped.

Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how Momcilovic's presence transforms Kentucky's offensive dynamics and whether it can propel the team deep into the upcoming NCAA tournament





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Milan Momcilovic Kentucky Wildcats Iowa State Cyclones NCAA Tournament Transfer Portal Mark Pope Shooting Three-Point Percentage Roster Overhaul

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