Kent Complete Impressive Turnaround with 7-Wicket Win over Sussex

Kent completed a stunning turnaround with a 7-wicket win over Sussex in a thrilling match at Canterbury, with Zak Crawley scoring a blistering 75 not out from 41 balls. South African all-rounder Dian Forrester made a strong impact on his Kent debut, taking 3-25 and contributing 35 not out to help seal the win. The match was marked by several half-centuries from Keaton Jennings, Matty Hurst, and Ben McDermott, and a dominant performance from Sussex's Tom Clark, who scored a career-best 79 from just 29 balls.

Zak Crawley responded to his omission from England's Test side with a blistering 75 not out from 41 balls as Kent completed an impressive turnaround by the Spitfires after Sussex stormed to 92-0 in the sixth over at Canterbury.

Tom Clark hit a career-best 79 from just 29 balls for Sussex, but South African all-rounder Dian Forrester took 3-25 on his Kent debut to restrict the Sharks to 197-6. Forrester then contributed 35 not out from 18 balls, helping Crawley to steer their side home by seven wickets.

Keaton Jennings, Matty Hurst and Ben McDermott all hit half-centuries to set up The Lightning posted 208-4 and left-arm spinner Tom Hartley then finished with figures of 4-20 as Notts, who have now lost two games out of two, could only manage 169-9 in reply. Clark's electrifying knock gave Sussex a flying start – the left-hander smashed Matt Milnes for three sixes in quick succession and Tom Rogers' second over cost 30 as the visitors raced to 92-0 in the powerplay.

Kent kept the required rate under control throughout, with openers Tawanda Muyeye and Daniel Bell-Drummond scoring rapidly before Crawley and Sam Billings added 55 from 32. Forrester immediately settled in with successive cover boundaries as Crawley stepped up the pace and was given a life on 42, drilling Danny Briggs to long-on – only for Tom Alsop to fumble the ball across the rope – and capitalised by pummelling Lamb for three sixes in an over before Forrester thumped Tymal Mills to the fence to seal victory with 10 balls to spare.

Hartley made the breakthrough by dismissing Notts skipper Joe Clarke with his first ball, and Jennings (51 from 31) and Hurst (57 from 40) gradually began to accelerate as they put on 97 for the second wicket. McDermott then launched a ruthless assault on Outlaws seamer Dillon Pennington, making a sedate start before savaging Pennington, whose three overs went for 61, including a trio of sixes and several fours at McDermott's hands to lift Lancashire above the 200 mark.

Notts made a positive start to their chase as Joe Clarke (21 from 15) struck a string of boundaries off Chris Green and George Munsey (37 from 21) helped to bring up 50 inside four overs, but Lancashire had to reshuffle their bowling options when seamer Jack Blatherwick limped off at the start of the sixth over – but Hartley replaced him and removed Clarke with his first ball to trigger a procession of wickets. George Balderson (2-29) picked up two in an over, while part-time off-spinner Harry Singh took 1-27 and completed two catches before Pennington salvaged some pride, hitting an unbeaten 37 from 18 as the Outlaws came up short on 169-9.





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Kent Sussex Zak Crawley Dian Forrester Tom Clark Keaton Jennings Matty Hurst Ben Mcdermott The Lightning Notts Tom Hartley Joe Clarke George Munsey Dillon Pennington George Balderson Harry Singh

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