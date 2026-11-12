Kenneth Livesey Charged in Alberta Online Child Exploitation Case

Kenneth Livesey faces multiple child exploitation charges in Alberta after meeting a British Columbia victim on Roblox. The 19-year-old is scheduled for court in Grande Prairie on November 18, 2026.

Authorities in Alberta have arrested 19-year-old Kenneth Livesey from Beaverlodge following a complex investigation into alleged online child sexual exploitation. The suspect was taken into custody on October 29, 2026, after a coordinated effort between law enforcement units in Alberta and British Columbia. Livesey now faces multiple serious criminal charges related to his interactions with a minor girl residing in British Columbia.

Roblox and Snapchat Investigation Details

Police allege that the incident began when Kenneth Livesey connected with the victim on the popular online gaming platform Roblox. The two individuals subsequently initiated direct messaging through the social media application Snapchat. Investigators state that these communications eventually shifted to sexual content, during which the victim was allegedly coerced into transmitting explicit photographic and video material. The digital trail of this exploitation was discovered by the victim's parents, who promptly reported the abuse to the RCMP detachment in Kelowna, British Columbia.

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Cross-Border Police Cooperation Mechanics

The successful resolution of this case required significant operational coordination between provincial jurisdictions. The investigation was conducted jointly by Internet Child Exploitation units operating in both Alberta and British Columbia. Acting Sgt. Matt Pepper from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams highlighted that offenders frequently attempt to divert conversations to external platforms like Snapchat to evade detection and bypass built-in safety protocols on primary sites. This tactical shift by suspects necessitates robust inter-agency collaboration to effectively track and identify perpetrators.

Charges and Suspect Legal Status

Kenneth Livesey is currently facing a total of four distinct criminal charges laid by authorities. These specific charges include child luring, making sexually explicit material available to a child, making child sexual abuse and exploitation material, and possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material. Following his arrest in late October, Livesey was processed and subsequently released from police custody. He is now under legal supervision while awaiting formal judicial proceedings regarding these allegations.

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Upcoming Court Proceedings in Grande Prairie

The legal process for Kenneth Livesey will continue at the judicial centre in Grande Prairie, Alberta. He is officially scheduled to appear in court on November 18, 2026, to answer to the charges against him. This appearance marks a critical procedural step in the judicial handling of the case, where formal pleadings and initial bail conditions will likely be addressed by the presiding judge. The Crown prosecutor will prepare to present evidence supporting the seriousness of the exploitation allegations.

Law Enforcement Statements and Public Safety

Senior officials from both participating police detachments emphasized the necessity of unified policing in the digital age. Cpl. Steven Lang of the Kelowna RCMP praised the swift identification of the suspect and the effective collaboration with Alberta authorities. He stated that criminal activity does not respect jurisdictional boundaries, and therefore neither should effective policing strategies. Lang noted that the outcome reflects a collective commitment to public safety and holding offenders accountable for crimes committed across provincial lines.

Reporting Mechanisms for Community Safety

Law enforcement agencies are urging the public to remain vigilant and proactive in reporting suspicious online activities. Individuals who possess information related to this specific investigation or other alleged child exploitation offences are encouraged to contact their local police services immediately. Furthermore, the public is asked to report any suspected child exploitation online through Cybertip.ca, a national platform designed to facilitate anonymous reporting and assist authorities in identifying and prosecuting offenders.