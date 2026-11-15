Ken Newans, legendary CTV Calgary sportscaster, dies at 95 on eve of Grey Cup

Ken Newans, a legendary CTV Calgary sportscaster and mentor, died on Nov. 14, 2026, at 95. Tributes poured in on Grey Cup Sunday for his decades of influence in Calgary sports broadcasting.

Ken Newans, a legendary CTV Calgary sportscaster and mentor to generations of broadcasters, died on Nov. 14, 2026, at the age of 95. His death came on the eve of the Grey Cup, prompting an outpouring of tributes from across the Canadian sports community.

During the second intermission of Sportsnet's Saturday Night Hockey broadcast of the Calgary Flames game against the Los Angeles Kings, Ron Maclean paid tribute to Newans. Maclean was starting out in Red Deer in the 1970s when Newans was sports director at CFCN in Calgary. God love Ken, Maclean said. We lost him at the age of 95 tonight, on the eve of the Grey Cup.

Also read Ken Newans, longtime CTV Calgary sports director and broadcaster, dies at 95

Ken Newans CFL Hall of Fame Tributes

Ken was a brilliant sportscaster at CFCN, but he was also the voice of the Stampeders too doing their play-by-play and then as the PA announcer. He covered 30 Grey Cups. He's in the CFL Hall of Fame, just a kind, kind brilliant broadcaster, Ken Newans, so our love to family and friends out there. Longtime Calgary Stampeder play-by-play man Mark Stephen also weighed in.

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Ken was so influential in so many ways to so many people, Stephen said. He has been, by far, the biggest influence and supporter in my broadcast career. It was a blessing to have kept in close contact with him after his career ended. The Stampeders posted a tribute to Newans on their social media.

We are thinking of the entire Newans family, along with the countless others he impacted, and will always be grateful for the lasting legacy he left behind. CTV Calgary's current sports anchor Glenn Campbell, who was working Sunday's Grey Cup broadcast, also paid tribute. He took a chance on me and was my mentor, Campbell said. He taught me about hard work and the importance of covering all sports, not just professional athletes.

Ken Newans University of Calgary Dinos Award

In addition to his work with CFCN and the Stampeders, Newans was active in the amateur sports community. He worked as the public address announcer for the University of Calgary Dinos for 27 seasons. Affectionately known as Noodles, Newans was the only person to receive the Fred Sgambati Award twice for his coverage of Canadian university sports.

He also received the University of Calgary Athletic Department's Distinguished Service Award in 1992 and the Peter Connellan Award for his unwavering support of Dinos football. Newans was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 as a multisport builder. He is also in the Canadian Boxing Hall of Fame and was inducted into the CFL Reporters Hall of Fame in 1991. Ken Newans was talented, passionate, and kind, said CTV News Director Jeff Little.

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Ken Newans Industry Legend Mentorship Legacy

As a legend in our industry, he never hesitated to lend a hand to those just beginning their careers. I was lucky enough to be one of those people and, like so many others, I owe Ken a tremendous debt of gratitude. Former CTV Calgary colleagues shared memories of Newans on Barb Higgins' social media page. He was such an amazing man; kind, generous, spunky and fun, Higgins posted.

I adored Ken and will always be so grateful to have known and worked with him. We continued our friendship after retirement, celebrating his 90th birthday five years ago, along with Darrel Janz's 80th and David Spence's retirement. Life is precious. Higgins also sent condolences to Newans' children, Mike and Janet.

Spence posted a tribute to Newans as well. Everyone in Calgary sports and beyond, it seemed, had a personal connection to Ken Newans. Newans spent decades as the sports director at CFCN in Calgary, where he became a fixture in the city's sports landscape. He called play-by-play for the Stampeders and later served as the team's public address announcer, and his voice became familiar to generations of fans.

His influence extended far beyond the broadcast booth. Through his work with the Dinos and his mentorship of young journalists, he helped shape sports coverage in Calgary for more than 40 years. Tributes continued to pour in throughout Grey Cup Sunday from former colleagues, athletes and fans who remembered Newans for his generosity and his dedication to all levels of sport. He was a force in Calgary sports, and his legacy lives on through the many broadcasters he mentored.