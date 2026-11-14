Ken Newans, longtime CTV Calgary sports director and broadcaster, dies at 95

Ken Newans, the legendary CTV Calgary sportscaster who covered seven Olympic Games and 30 Grey Cups, has died at 95. He served as sports director from 1971 until his retirement in 1996.

Ken Newans, the legendary CTV Calgary sportscaster who defined the voice of Calgary sports for decades, has died at the age of 95. Newans spent the majority of his distinguished broadcasting career at CTV Calgary, where he served as a pivotal figure in sports journalism and community engagement.

His passing marks the end of an era for the Calgary media landscape and the broader Canadian sports broadcasting industry. Newans began his professional broadcasting journey in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, before relocating to Calgary in 1968. Upon arriving in Calgary, he joined the sports team at CFCN TV and radio, quickly establishing himself as a formidable talent in regional sports reporting.

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Ken Newans Career Highlights And Olympic Coverage

His expertise and dedication to the craft led to his promotion to sports director in 1971, a position he held with distinction until his retirement in 1996. Throughout his tenure, Newans covered a staggering array of major sporting events. His resume included coverage of seven Olympic Games and 30 Grey Cup games, cementing his status as a national broadcasting icon.

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He served as the primary voice of the Calgary Stampeders for 12 seasons, providing play-by-play commentary that became synonymous with the team identity. Later in his career, he transitioned to the role of public announcer at games, further connecting with live audiences. His contributions extended beyond local teams to national platforms. Newans was a member of the CTV National football broadcasts and worked as a feature reporter for CTV Wild World of Sports.

Despite these high-profile roles, he maintained a profound passion for amateur sports, actively mentoring staff to value coverage of university and grassroots athletics as much as professional leagues. Former co-anchor Barb Higgins described Newans as one of her all-time favorite coworkers, emphasizing his immense energy and commitment. Higgins stated that he cared deeply about the community, bringing that passion to the newsroom and news set every single day.

Colleagues Remember Ken Newans Legacy

She noted that when Newans retired, she felt like she had lost her left arm, expressing eternal gratitude for having known and worked alongside such a dedicated professional. Glenn Campbell, a current CTV Calgary sports anchor, echoed these sentiments by calling Newans a legend in sports broadcasting. Campbell recalled being hired by Newans in 1992, a decision that launched his own career.

Campbell credited Newans for teaching him the importance of hard work and the necessity of covering all sports, not just professional athletes, noting it was a thrill to work alongside a hero from his childhood. CTV News Director Jeff Little praised Newans for being talented, passionate, and kind. Little highlighted Newans generosity toward newcomers, stating that the veteran broadcaster never hesitated to lend a hand to those just beginning their careers.

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Little admitted to owing Newans a tremendous debt of gratitude, recognizing him as a key mentor figure who shaped the professional development of many journalists in the Calgary newsroom. Newans received numerous accolades for his unwavering support of Canadian university sports. Nicknamed Noodles by colleagues and fans alike, he holds the unique distinction of being the only person to receive the Fred Sgambati Award twice for his coverage of Canadian university sports.

Ken Newans Awards For University Sports Support

This recognition underscores his deep investment in the development of amateur athletics and student-athletes across the country. His contributions to the University of Calgary community were honored with the Athletic Departments Distinguished Service Award in 1992.

Additionally, Newans received the Peter Connellan Award for his steadfast support of the Dinos football team, reflecting his long-standing relationship with the university athletic programs. These honors illustrate his commitment to building sports infrastructure beyond the professional sphere. Recognized by multiple institutions, Newans was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 as a multisport builder.

His legacy was further solidified by his induction into the Canadian Boxing Hall of Fame and the CFL reporters Hall of Fame in 1991. These inductions collectively affirm his multifaceted impact on Canadian sports history and his status as a revered figure who bridged the gap between local community sports and national professional leagues.