The U.S. Supreme Court will hear Ken Jouppi's appeal over Alaska's seizure of his Cessna, a case that could reshape asset forfeiture rules.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Tuesday in the appeal of Ken Jouppi, a retired Alaska pilot whose 1969 Cessna U206D was seized by the state after a passenger allegedly tried to bring beer into a remote village that bans alcohol. The case could alter the asset forfeiture system that allows states and federal agencies to confiscate billions of dollars in property each year. The nine justices will consider whether the seizure was an unconstitutionally harsh penalty in a misdemeanor criminal case against Jouppi.

Jouppi's legal fight over the aircraft began in April 2012, when Alaska state troopers executed a warrant to search his plane as he was about to take off from Fairbanks. His customer was heading to Beaver, a village of about 50 people that prohibits the sale, importation and possession of alcohol. The lower court ruling that upheld the seizure has now brought the dispute to Washington.

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Supreme Court Weighs Excessive Fines Clause Dispute

The Supreme Court will decide whether the forfeiture of Jouppi's airplane violates the Excessive Fines Clause, a provision in the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that prohibits unduly harsh financial penalties as punishment. Jouppi, represented by the libertarian nonprofit Institute for Justice, argues that losing the plane was a grossly disproportionate punishment. A lower court previously valued the aircraft at US$95,000, but Jouppi put its current value at about $150,000.

The airplane has been parked in a lot in Fairbanks, and Jouppi has paid storage fees while litigation bounced between courts. A judge in 2013 blocked the forfeiture and allowed Jouppi to regain possession, but Alaska has continued fighting for its right to seize the aircraft again. The Alaska Supreme Court ruled in 2025 that the forfeiture was constitutional and did not violate the Excessive Fines Clause.

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Competing Arguments From Alaska and Jouppi

Alaska's Office of the Attorney General maintains that states are well within their authority to mandate forfeiture of vehicles used to knowingly commit crimes. In a statement, the office said that the state believes its position is supported by the law and the record in this case. The state also seized the Cessna under a state statute that requires forfeiture of airplanes used to commit certain alcohol-related offenses.

Sam Gedge, the Institute for Justice lawyer representing Jouppi, argued that governments have tried to magnify small offenses into big offenses in order to impose massive fines on ordinary people and pad their own budgets. The U.S. government, which generates billions of dollars in revenue each year from asset forfeitures, filed a brief supporting Alaska. The Justice Department said that the forfeiture in this case is more moderate than others historically permitted, and that a vehicle used to illegally transport alcohol is forfeitable whether it is a snowmobile or a luxury jet.

Jouppi, 83, has said he did not see the beer cases inside his passenger's luggage. He also said he would not violate a customer's privacy by rummaging through their possessions, and told Reuters that looking through somebody's underwear for contraband did not appeal to him at all. Police said at least one six-pack was clearly visible inside a plastic grocery bag. A jury convicted Jouppi of knowingly transporting alcoholic beverages into a dry village, and a judge imposed $3,000 in fines on Jouppi and his company and sentenced him to three days in jail, though he was never incarcerated.

Impact on Asset Forfeiture Rules and Next Steps

A Supreme Court ruling in Jouppi's favor could make it easier for individuals and companies to reclaim property that law enforcement agencies seize from them, according to Gedge. Such a decision would affect how states and federal agencies handle seized vehicles and other property tied to criminal cases. The outcome would determine whether the proportionality limits of the Excessive Fines Clause apply to forfeitures of this kind.

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The Alaska Supreme Court found that lawmakers passed the airplane seizure law to address substantial costs on public health created by rampant alcohol abuse in rural Alaskan villages, which police and medical professionals cannot easily reach. In its ruling, that court stated that the illegal importation of even a six-pack of beer causes grave societal harm. The U.S. Supreme Court's arguments on Tuesday will test whether that reasoning holds under federal constitutional limits.