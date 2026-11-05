Kelvin Waves And El Niño Raise Coastal Flooding Risks In Greater Victoria

Environment and Climate Change Canada warns that El Nino-driven Kelvin waves combine with king tides to increase coastal flooding risks in British Columbia, prompting Victoria to review emergency plans.

Communities surrounding Greater Victoria are reviewing emergency protocols as unique ocean dynamics heighten the potential for coastal inundation across British Columbia. A Kelvin wave driven by an exceptional El Nino event is currently pushing sea levels upward along the coast, compounding the dangers associated with seasonal king tides and winter storms.

The Science Behind Kelvin Waves

Bill Merryfield, a research scientist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, defines a Kelvin wave as a pulse of elevated ocean water generated by shifts in Pacific trade winds. This phenomenon travels across the vast Pacific Ocean before arriving at the British Columbia coast, where it temporarily lifts sea levels above normal baselines. While this rise might go unnoticed during a casual walk along the waterfront, it creates significant vulnerability when multiple coastal hazards converge simultaneously.

Also read Redbrick Unveils Westholme Hotel Plan for Victoria

Merryfield describes the current El Nino event as unprecedented in the modern era. He notes that the warming of surface waters across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific is stronger than any instance experienced by living residents. Historically, during previous super El Nino events, average sea levels along the West Coast rose by approximately 30 centimetres during the winter months.

Storm Surges And Compounding Risks

Although a thirty-centimetre elevation is minor compared to daily tidal fluctuations that can exceed two metres, the impact is profound when layered over other water movements. The primary danger emerges when a powerful winter storm coincides with these elevated baselines. Storm surges naturally raise sea levels, and adding an extra 30 centimetres on top of that surge is sufficient to breach coastal defenses and cause widespread flooding.

Advertisement

El Nino also disrupts marine ecosystems by shifting water temperatures. This warming trend brings fish species typically found in warmer, southern latitudes into local waters. Furthermore, the altered temperatures may delay the spring plankton bloom, which serves as a foundational element of the marine food chain, potentially affecting local fisheries and ecological balance.

Victoria Infrastructure Preparations

The City of Victoria integrates coastal flood preparedness into both immediate operational responses and long-term infrastructure strategies. Jas Paul, the assistant director of infrastructure services, confirms that staff monitor weather forecasts and tide levels around the clock throughout the fall and winter. This constant vigilance allows crews to respond rapidly when conditions deteriorate and coordinate efforts across various municipal departments.

Immediate preparatory measures include clearing leaves from catch basins and inspecting critical infrastructure to ensure drainage capacity is maintained. The city is also modelling future climate scenarios, including an estimated one-metre increase in sea level elevations by 2110. These models help planners account for the combined effects of storm surges, heavy precipitation, and atmospheric rivers on the city shoreline.

A key example of this long-term planning is the major stormwater outfall renewal project currently underway along Dallas Road near Ross Bay. The initiative involves replacing aging pipes and installing a specialized valve system. This valve is designed to automatically close when sea levels rise too high, preventing seawater from backing up into the city stormwater network and flooding areas farther inland.

Advertisement

Community Mitigation Strategies

Previous coastal protection investments are already providing tangible benefits to the Ross Bay area. Historical vulnerabilities to storm surges that once threatened Ross Bay Cemetery and caused roadway flooding have been mitigated by reinforcing the natural shoreline with large quantities of rock. This structural work continues to shield the area from the direct impact of incoming waves.

Residents are encouraged to take proactive steps to reduce flooding risks around their own properties. Jas Paul recommends keeping gutters clean and ensuring that leaves and debris are cleared from nearby catch basins to maintain proper water flow. Additionally, having a plumber inspect the drainage system and pipes on private property can resolve potential blockages and prevent significant headaches during the intense storm season.