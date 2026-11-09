Kelowna Sexual Assault Trial: Crown Challenges Brandon Hildebrand Acosta's Testimony Consistency

Crown counsel questions Brandon Hildebrand Acosta regarding inconsistent statements during his Kelowna sexual assault trial before Justice Richard Hewson.

Brandon Hildebrand Acosta is currently standing trial in Kelowna for sexual assault, with proceedings taking place in the Supreme Court on Monday, November 9, 2026. Crown counsel Catherine Rezansoff is actively challenging the reliability of the accused's memory and the consistency of his testimony regarding an incident that allegedly occurred on November 20, 2021.

Challenging Memory Reliability and Statements

Acosta appeared before Justice Richard Hewson to face cross-examination that focused heavily on discrepancies between his initial statements to police and his current courtroom testimony. Rezansoff reviewed the transcript of Acosta's conversation with an RCMP constable immediately following his arrest, noting that Acosta admitted to not being fully transparent during that initial interview.

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During the original police interview, Acosta told an officer that he did not remember anything happening, but later added that he and the complainant had cuddled. He also stated that if he had attempted to do something, he did not remember. When Rezansoff suggested this constituted an admission that something might have occurred, Acosta claimed the remark was taken out of context.

The Crown also questioned Acosta's explanation that he was in a borderline blackout from drugs and alcohol, whereas he claimed the complainant was more aware of the events. Acosta countered by stating that both he and the complainant were coherent at the time. The court heard that the alleged assault took place on the morning of November 20, 2021, after a group of friends, including Acosta and the complainant, had been drinking and using cocaine together.

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Inconsistencies with First Trial Testimony

A significant portion of the cross-examination involved contrasting Acosta's current statements with his testimony during his first trial in 2024, which was declared a mistrial. Rezansoff highlighted specific contradictions regarding Acosta's drug use on the day in question. During the first trial, Acosta testified that he decided not to take a line of cocaine and that his last use was around 4 a.m.

Acosta insisted he was being honest during the previous proceedings, yet he now tells the court that he did a line of cocaine in the kitchen after returning to the complainant's apartment. When pressed on this change, Acosta suggested that the times must have been mixed up. This inconsistency has raised serious questions about the accuracy of his narrative regarding the timeline of events.

The court also reviewed an affidavit sworn into evidence by Acosta in September, which detailed a timeline of the morning. The document indicated that a cab was called to the complainant's apartment around 7:30 a.m. and the pair returned shortly after 8:30 a.m. Rezansoff used this documentation to further highlight the shifting nature of Acosta's account of the night.

Physical Details and Courtroom Confrontation

Physical evidence and bodily conditions were also scrutinized during the trial. Acosta initially could not remember if he was wearing a cast on his right hand at the time of the alleged assault. However, during the cross-examination on November 9, 2026, he confirmed that he was wearing a cast, which he stated made it difficult to pull down the complainant's pants. This change in testimony added another layer of complexity to the Crown's questioning strategy.

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Rezansoff directly confronted Acosta about the changing nature of his answers, asking if he was guessing as he went along and telling the court what he thought it wanted to hear. The tension in the courtroom underscored the central theme of the Crown's case, which relies on proving that Acosta's memory is unreliable and that he is concealing the truth about the events of November 20, 2021.

Sequence of Events at the Apartment

The background of the incident involves a sequence of events at the complainant's apartment after other friends had left and the roommate went to bed. Acosta told the complainant he had more cocaine, and they agreed to take a cab to retrieve the drugs. Upon returning, Acosta prepared lines of cocaine for both of them. The complainant testified that she attempted to snort a line but her nose was too plugged, after which she lay down and went to sleep.

Acosta stated that he lay down on the bed next to the complainant, who was lying on her side with her back to him, and briefly fell asleep. He claimed that when he awoke, he shook the complainant awake and asked if she wanted to hook up. Acosta testified that the complainant said okay or yes, and he then attempted to have sex with her but could not achieve an erection.

These details form the core of the legal debate in Kelowna, where the credibility of Brandon Hildebrand Acosta is under intense scrutiny. The proceedings highlight the challenges prosecutors face when dealing with complex timelines and potential intoxication, as they strive to establish the truth behind the allegations. The trial continues as the court weighs the inconsistencies presented during the cross-examination.