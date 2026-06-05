Kelowna's Youth Athletes Gear Up for 2026 International Children's Games in Taiwan

Seventeen Kelowna athletes and four coaches will compete in archery, 3‑on‑3 basketball, Taekwondo and tennis at the International Children's Games in Hualien, Taiwan, from August 1‑6, 2026. The event, IOC‑sanctioned and rooted in cultural exchange, serves as a pathway toward elite sport, echoing past success stories such as Olympian Kylie Masse. Kelowna's long‑standing commitment to the Games dates back to hosting the event in 2011, and officials hope the city may host again in the future.

Kelowna is preparing to send a select group of its finest young athletes to represent the city at the 2026 International Children's Games in Hualien, Taiwan, scheduled for August 1‑6.

Seventeen competitors, aged 12 to 15, will travel alongside four coaches to compete in four disciplines: archery, 3‑on‑3 basketball, Taekwondo and tennis. The delegation was formally introduced to the public on June 4 at Stuart Park, where the athletes received their distinctive team jackets - a ceremonial honour reserved for fewer than four hundred participants nationwide.

The International Children's Games, a multi‑sport event sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee, brings together youth athletes from cities around the globe rather than national teams. Although the competition focuses on friendship and cultural exchange, it also serves as a recognized stepping‑stone toward elite sport. Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse, who represented her hometown of Windsor at the 2009 edition, later earned five Olympic medals, including a bronze in the women's 200‑metre backstroke at Paris 2024.

Such success stories underline the Games' role in nurturing future Olympians. Lance MacDonald, president of the Kelowna International Children's Games Committee, emphasized the deep community roots of the event.

"The jackets are a special symbol of a tight‑knit community," he said, noting that Kelowna has fielded a team every year since the city first hosted the Games in 2011. He highlighted the city's reputation for being "fierce‑but‑kind" competitors, encouraging athletes to balance fierce competition with camaraderie and respectful behaviour. MacDonald also reminded the youngsters that the Games were founded in 1934 by Slovenian instructor Metod Klemenc to foster cross‑cultural understanding among youth.

"Try new food, listen to different languages, and embrace the experience of competing overseas," he urged. Looking ahead, MacDonald expressed optimism that Kelowna could host the International Children's Games again, potentially after the 2028 Games slated for Hamilton, Ontario. He conveyed confidence that a future bid from Kelowna would be successful, allowing the city to showcase its facilities and hospitality to a worldwide audience of young athletes.

The upcoming participation not only gives Kelowna's youth a unique platform to test their skills on an international stage, but also reinforces the city's longstanding tradition of supporting youth sport, cultural exchange, and the Olympic ideal of friendship through competition





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