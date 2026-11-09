Kelowna Firefighters Shave Heads to Raise Funds for Colleague With Cancer

Over 60 firefighters in Kelowna shaved their heads to support Stefon Marshall, who has Stage 4 colon cancer. The fundraiser has already raised more than 43,000 dollars to help with medical costs.

More than 60 members of the Kelowna and Vernon fire departments participated in a head-shaving fundraiser on Sunday, November 8, to support their colleague Stefon Marshall. The event took place at the Kelowna Fire Station located on Enterprise Way near Dilworth Drive. Marshall has been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer earlier this year.

Camaraderie and Financial Support

Family members and friends gathered at the station to watch the firefighters say goodbye to their hair in a show of solidarity with Marshall. Torren Freeman, a firefighter with the City of Kelowna, helped organize the event alongside Derek Liebel. Marshall had recently undergone multiple surgeries, and the funds raised will assist with medical expenses not covered by insurance. The goal is to provide financial relief for his family during this difficult time.

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Organizers Break Fundraising Records

More than 43,000 dollars has been raised in Marshall's name so far. This amount is more than double what the organizers initially expected to collect. Freeman noted that many of his colleagues were eager to help. He said that Marshall and his family had allowed them to start the campaign, and the community has responded enthusiastically. Freeman described Marshall as a quiet and reserved person who is genuine once you get to know him.

Increased Cancer Risks for Firefighters

The diagnosis has highlighted a significant health issue within the fire service. Firefighters are exposed to carcinogens while on duty, which increases their risk of developing cancer later in life. According to Freeman, firefighters are nine percent more likely to be diagnosed with cancer and 14 percent more likely to die from the disease compared to the average person. He explained that the polyplastics found in modern houses are particularly toxic to firefighters.

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Positive Changes in Health Screening

Since Marshall's diagnosis, a culture change has occurred within the Kelowna Fire Department regarding medical testing. Marshall has been encouraging his fellow firefighters to get checked for the disease. As a result, around three quarters of the department have received scans so far. Freeman mentioned that several colleagues have had stage one cancer issues detected and addressed since Marshall's diagnosis. This proactive approach aims to mitigate the long-term health risks associated with the job.

Continuing Support and Next Steps

The community can continue to support Marshall through a gofundme page. The funds will help cover additional medical costs and provide ongoing financial relief for his family. The event serves as a powerful reminder of the risks firefighters face and the strong bonds within the department. Marshall's journey has sparked important conversations about health and safety in the fire service.