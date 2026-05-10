Kelowna City Hall Secures Legal Victory to Combat Persistent Stuart Park Freedom Rallies

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has rejected an attempt by protest organizer David Lindsay to dismiss the City of Kelowna's petition, allowing the municipality to proceed with legal efforts to halt long-standing unlawful demonstrations.

The British Columbia Supreme Court has delivered a significant ruling in the ongoing conflict between the City of Kelowna and a group of long-term protesters.

Justice Cathaline Hardwick has formally dismissed an application brought forward by David Lindsay, the primary organizer of the so-called Freedom Rallies, who had sought to have the city's legal petition thrown out entirely. This decision marks a pivotal moment for the local government, as it now possesses the legal clearance to continue its efforts to stop the unauthorized gatherings at Stuart Park.

By rejecting the application, the court has ensured that the city can pursue its petition based on its merits, focusing on the legality of the events rather than the motivations behind the lawsuit. The roots of this legal battle stretch back to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when David Lindsay and his unincorporated association, known as Common Law Education and Rights or CLEAR, began organizing weekly protests.

These rallies took place every Saturday at Stuart Park, strategically located across from the Kelowna City Hall. Initially, the purpose of these demonstrations was to voice opposition to the government's management of the global health crisis. Over a period exceeding six years, the rallies became a staple of the local landscape.

At their peak, the events attracted hundreds of participants and were characterized by the use of megaphones for loud speeches, the erection of tents, and the sale of various pieces of merchandise. However, as time progressed, the attendance numbers began to dwindle, although the persistence of the organizer remained constant. After nearly three years of these weekly events, the City of Kelowna decided that enough was enough and filed a petition in the B.C. Supreme Court.

The municipality's primary argument is that these rallies constitute unlawful events because they consistently violate numerous municipal bylaws, most notably the failure to obtain the required permits for large-scale gatherings in a public park. In the legal filings, the city asserted that these protests were designed to create a nuisance and significantly interfere with the ability of other residents to use and enjoy the park.

The city characterized the gatherings as highly disruptive and detrimental to the overall well-being and harmony of the local community, arguing that public spaces must be managed to ensure equitable access for all citizens. In response to the city's actions, David Lindsay and another resident, Lloyd Manchester, filed their own petitions, claiming that the city's legal approach was unreasonable, frivolous, and vexatious.

Lindsay argued that the municipal bylaws being used against him were overbroad, arbitrary, and unreasonable, further alleging that the city had acted in bad faith to silence his voice. The legal proceedings involved extensive hearings spanning nine days across different years, including sessions in September 2024 and August 2025. Throughout these hearings, the core of the debate centered on the balance between municipal regulation and the fundamental right to freedom of expression.

The city maintained a firm stance that its enforcement efforts were not targeted at the content of the speech or the political nature of the protests, but rather at the safety, respect, and orderly use of public spaces. Justice Hardwick's analysis focused heavily on the Public Participation Act, which is intended to shield public expression from strategic lawsuits meant to stifle debate on matters of public interest.

The judge acknowledged that protecting controversial speech is essential for a pluralistic and healthy democracy. However, after reviewing the arguments, she determined that the applications filed by Lindsay and Manchester did not meet the strict legal standards required for the act to trigger the dismissal of the city's petition. She noted that the respondents' filings were prolix, describing them as tediously long and excessive in their use of words.

Ultimately, the judge clarified that the law requires an objective test to prove a connection between the lawsuit and protected expression. While the ruling does not grant the city an immediate injunction or permanent victory, it removes the obstacle that would have stopped the legal process, allowing the court to eventually decide if the rallies must indeed cease





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