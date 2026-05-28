Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute to Ellen DeGeneres' Impact on Daytime TV

In an emotional moment, Kelly Clarkson thanked Ellen DeGeneres for her influence on daytime television. Clarkson also discussed her decision to end 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', attributing it to personal reasons and reassuring fans about her future career plans.

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In a heartfelt conversation, Kelly Clarkson recently thanked her colleague, Ellen DeGeneres, for revolutionizing daytime television. Clarkson expressed gratitude for DeGeneres' love for music, her unique voice, and the impact she's had on the industry. DeGeneres, visibly moved, paused the filming before embracing Clarkson. In a recent interview, Clarkson announced that 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' would wrap up after its seventh season.

She attributed this decision to shifting family dynamics and a desire to appreciate life's precious moments. Despite the show's end, Clarkson reassured fans that she would continue her television and music careers. She clarified that the decision wasn't about quitting but rather about managing her workload





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