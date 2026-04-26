Kayla Montague Defeats Julia Silva by Unanimous Decision

Kayla Montague continues her undefeated streak with a unanimous decision win over Julia Silva in Las Vegas, acknowledging mental tests but attributing Silva's moments to her own mistakes and outlining plans to improve her striking.

Kayla Montague secured a unanimous decision victory over Julia Silva at a UFC event in Las Vegas , showcasing a dominant performance primarily on the ground.

While Silva managed to find some success in the second round, Montague’s control and overall strategy proved too much for the veteran fighter. The bout marked Montague’s second win within the UFC, continuing her undefeated professional record. Following the fight, Montague acknowledged the mental challenge presented by Silva, but was quick to attribute Silva’s limited success to her own errors rather than any exceptional skill from her opponent.

She expressed a desire to refine her striking game during future training sessions, recognizing areas where she deviated from her usual approach and allowed Silva opportunities. Montague believes that opponents with more polished stand-up skills would have exploited those same mistakes more effectively, emphasizing the need for improvement in her boxing and defensive techniques. Montague’s journey to this point has been marked by a perfect finishing record.

Prior to joining the UFC, all eight of her professional fights ended with her signature rear-naked choke, demonstrating her proficiency in grappling and submission holds. This victory over Silva, however, represents a different kind of win – a testament to her ability to control a fight and secure a decision even when a finish isn’t immediately available.

In contrast, Silva’s recent form has been a struggle, as she now finds herself on a five-fight losing streak. The lead-up to the fight also included a concerning moment when Silva briefly missed weight, although she ultimately managed to make the required bantamweight limit. This weight issue adds another layer of difficulty to Silva’s current situation, raising questions about her future in the division.

The contrast between the two fighters’ trajectories highlights the competitive nature of the UFC and the challenges faced by athletes navigating prolonged periods of adversity. Montague’s rise is a story of consistent success, while Silva’s recent struggles underscore the importance of maintaining peak physical and mental condition in a demanding sport. Looking ahead, Montague is focused on addressing the weaknesses exposed during the fight against Silva.

She intends to dedicate significant time to honing her striking skills outside of fight camp, allowing her to focus on technical development without the immediate pressure of an upcoming bout. This approach reflects a commitment to continuous improvement and a desire to become a more well-rounded mixed martial artist. Montague’s self-awareness and willingness to acknowledge her mistakes are also encouraging signs, suggesting a strong mindset and a dedication to learning.

The UFC event in Las Vegas also featured other notable fights and developments, including Victor Valenzuela’s perseverance in his UFC career, Joselyne Edwards’ self-assessment prior to her fight against Norma Dumont, and Jackson McVey’s lessons learned from previous defeats. Furthermore, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced a shift in location for its MENA Season 3 opener, moving the event to Dubai.

These parallel storylines demonstrate the dynamic and multifaceted nature of the world of mixed martial arts, where individual journeys intertwine with broader organizational changes and competitive landscapes. Montague’s victory, however, remains a central narrative, marking a significant step forward in her promising career





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