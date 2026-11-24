The Toronto Raptors say Kawhi Leonard will miss at least one more week due to swelling in his left knee and has begun individual on-court workouts. He will have missed 18 games when Toronto faces Houston next Tuesday.

The Toronto Raptors will be without forward Kawhi Leonard for at least another week as he deals with swelling in his left knee, the NBA club said Tuesday.

The team said it would provide another update in a week. The Raptors say Leonard has been making progress and has begun individual on-court workouts following treatment to address the swelling. His return to individual drills marks a positive step in his rehabilitation timeline. The organization emphasized that he is working on court activities independently while managing the condition.

Also read Toronto Raptors Kawhi Leonard Ruled Out Another Week for Knee Swelling

Raptors Leonard Knee Swelling Treatment

Toronto management stated that Leonard is addressing the swelling through targeted treatment protocols. No specific date for his full return to game action was disclosed in the latest briefing. The Raptors have two more games before their game against the Rockets in Houston next Tuesday. He will have missed 18 games this season at that point.

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The absence of Leonard creates a roster gap for the Raptors over the coming week. The team must navigate this stretch without their primary star forward. Their performance in these remaining games will be critical before the trip to Houston. Leonard, who has a history of knee injuries, has not played since being ruled out just before tipoff of Toronto's third game of the season, Oct. 25 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That game was in Toronto. A timetable for Leonard's return was not provided at the time. The Raptors have issued updates on the last five Tuesdays saying the swelling is being addressed and to expect an update in a week. Each update indicated that the swelling was being addressed and promised a new status check in a week.

Raptors Leonard Trade Clippers Salary Cap

The Raptors acquired the 35-year-old Leonard in an off-season trade with the Los Angeles Clippers that was delayed while the NBA investigated Leonard and the Clippers' leadership for salary cap circumvention. Once the trade was complete, Leonard signed a two-year US$115 million extension that would run through the 2028-29 season if he picks up his second-year player option. This financial commitment highlights the importance of his health to the franchise.

Leonard remains a central figure for Toronto despite his extended absence. Toronto continues to monitor his condition closely. The team intends to provide a further medical update in seven days. Until then, Leonard will continue his individual on-court work as the Raptors manage his left knee swelling.