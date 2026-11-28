The Crow Mothers Wise Women exhibit at TAP Centre for Creativity reveals previously unseen works by artist Katherine Hegele, celebrating her maritime art and family legacy in London.

Charlotte Hegele recently organized a significant art exhibition at the TAP Centre for Creativity in London to display previously unseen works by her late mother, Katherine Hegele. The exhibit, titled Crow Mothers Wise Women, runs until December 12 and features a diverse collection of sketches, oil paintings, and traditional maritime rug hooking pieces. This public showcase allows the community to access art that remained hidden in the family studio for years, fulfilling Katherine Hegele's lifelong belief that art should be accessible to everyone.

Hidden Works Reveal Maritime Focus

The discovery of these artworks occurred after Charlotte Hegele went through her mother's art studio following Katherine Hegele's death. Charlotte Hegele noted that she found numerous pieces she had never seen before, implying the general public had likely never viewed them either. While Katherine Hegele was a resident artist at the TAP Centre for Creativity for many years, her recent artistic interests diverged from her earlier work. In the last few years of her life, she became deeply interested in traditional maritime rug hooking, a craft distinct from her earlier techniques.

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Throughout her career, Katherine Hegele mastered various artistic methods, including sketching and oil painting. She even learned to master the renaissance egg tempera oil painting technique, demonstrating a high level of technical skill. This new exhibit highlights the breadth of her abilities, showing a transition from classical oil methods to the tactile tradition of maritime rug hooking. The variety of media included in the collection provides a comprehensive view of her artistic evolution and the specific skills she cultivated over decades of practice at the TAP Centre for Creativity.

Family Stories and Emotional Processing

Beyond technical skill, the works in the Crow Mothers Wise Women exhibit reveal deep family history and personal narratives. Charlotte Hegele highlighted an important oil piece featuring her grandfather when he was captured by the Nazis in World War Two. Discovering this artwork allowed Charlotte Hegele to uncover family stories she had never heard before, linking visual art directly to historical memory. The exhibit explores the stories Katherine Hegele left her family, using these pieces to illustrate how she will be remembered.

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The title of the exhibition reflects Katherine Hegele's fascination with crows, which she viewed as messengers from one realm to the next. Charlotte Hegele explained that crows are considered one of the wisest birds, a theme that permeates the selected works. Curating the exhibit provided Charlotte Hegele with a deeper understanding of her mother's emotional landscape. She observed that sometimes expressing art is a way to work through really difficult emotions, a realization that resonated with the personal nature of the displayed pieces.

Community Impact and Exhibition Details

Sandra DeSalvo, director of the TAP Centre for Creativity, expressed enthusiasm for the exhibition and its significance to the London community. Sandra DeSalvo has known Katherine Hegele for many years and described it as lovely to see her work revisited by the public. She noted that looking at the pieces Katherine Hegele did early in her career is really special, emphasizing the longevity and dedication of the artist. The director believes the exhibition demonstrates the city's passion for the arts and the importance of having facilities and spaces for artists to thrive and create.

The exhibition at the TAP Centre for Creativity serves as both a tribute to Katherine Hegele and a testament to the supportive environment in London. Sandra DeSalvo stated that the event is special for both the Hegele family and the broader city, showcasing how local infrastructure supports creative endeavors. By making these hidden pieces accessible, the exhibition fulfills the goal of bringing art to the people. The event concludes on December 12, offering a final window for residents and visitors to experience the unique blend of maritime rug hooking, oil painting, and family history presented in Crow Mothers Wise Women.